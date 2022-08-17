EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie Market Food Co-op is reducing its guarantee for how much its new grocery store planned in downtown Eau Claire will be worth.

Initially agreeing to pay property taxes for a building worth $6 million — even if it doesn’t turn out to be assessed that highly — the local cooperative asked to trim that promise down to $4 million.

