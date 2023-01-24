EAU CLAIRE — Lawns will be allowed to grow longer in spring to create more habitat for bees and other pollinating insects, the City Council decided on Tuesday.

Joining the ranks of other cities participating in “No Mow May,” Eau Claire leaders opted to postpone enforcement of a city ordinance the limits lawn height.

