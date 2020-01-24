Public relations professional Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire on Friday announced her bid to run as a Republican for the 3rd Congressional District.
Ebben, a Stevens Point native who grew up in Westfield, is looking to challenge 12-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse.
"Wisconsin families deserve a representative who will prioritize the fight to protect their freedoms and values," Ebben said in a news release.
Ebben, 29, earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from UW-Eau Claire and then spent nearly five years working in the Twin Cities, including serving in public relations for the cities of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, before returning to Eau Claire in 2017.
Ebben said she grew up as an independent and joined the Republican Party last year. She never previously has run for elected office.
“As a conservative, I will defend our constitutional rights, listen and represent the people of the district, support President (Donald) Trump’s pro-America agenda, and work to get things done for Wisconsin," Ebben said in the release.
Trump carried the 3rd District in 2016.
Ebben has been visiting communities in the district since fall 2019 and will continue traveling throughout central and western Wisconsin to listen to constituents to learn about the issues and initiatives that are most important to them. She said it is important to her to hear the priorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents in the district composed of all or part of 18 counties.
More information is available at ebbenforwisconsin.com.
Eggen joins a crowded field with six other Republicans — Brandon Cook, Kevin Ruscher, John Garske, Shannon Moats, Tim Peters and Alex Virijevich — who have announced their intent to run for the seat, according to media reports and ballotpedia.org.
Democrats Mark Neumann and Justin Bonner also have indicated they will challenge Kind. The candidate filing deadline is June 1.
A primary will be held Aug. 11, and the general election will be Nov. 3.