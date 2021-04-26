EAU CLAIRE — Contending that a site where yard waste can be responsibly disposed of is a "basic service," Eau Claire residents told the City Council to think twice about proposed fee hikes.
Prior to its meeting this afternoon to consider setting 2021 Jeffers Road Brush Site fees, the council held a public hearing Monday night to hear residents' opinions.
“In my view you’re kind of gouging taxpayers for a fee that shouldn’t be there in the first place,” Gary Foster, a retired city government employee, told the council.
He argued that the brush site is a "basic service" the city should provide, contending it shouldn't charge fees to users. Foster provided a list of numerous Wisconsin cities that don't charge fees for dropping off grass clippings, leaves and small brush at their sites.
Renee Tyler, the city's community services director, noted that many cities on that list also run their own municipal garbage collection services or have other ways to fund their brush sites.
“Whether it may be ‘free,’ the fees are wrapped in somewhere,” she said.
The city initially didn't expect to be running its brush site, which local company Boxx Sanitation had operated for the past five years. However, Boxx opted not to renew its contract last fall and there were no others that showed interest when the city sought other operators this February.
That prompted the city to bring operation of the brush site back in-house and propose fees to fund it, which would be higher than what Boxx charged.
The private operator charged 50 cents per large paper bag of yard waste disposed at the site while the city is proposing $2 per bag. Emptying yard waste from a pickup truck bed cost $5 to $10 under Boxx, but the city plans to up that to $15 to $20, depending on the truck size.
Initially there was no season pass in the city's fee structure, but one is now included after public feedback in favor of one. Boxx offered season passes for unlimited use of the brush site for $35 per year, while the city is now proposing a $45 season pass.
Eugene Olson said he and his neighbors were relieved the city now plans to offer the season pass as they frequently bring their yard waste to the Jeffers Road site. However, he was hoping to hear more about how the city arrived at the proposed fee hikes.
“It sounds like this was put together on short notice and some of those prices may have been arbitrarily put together,” he said during Monday night's council meeting.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton also remarked that there were no projections for the site's expenses compared to fee income and asked if such an analysis could be provided.
Eau Claire resident Doug Mell suggested the proposed fees be sent back for reconsideration or amended to have smaller increases.
“Some increases are valid, but not to this degree,” he said, contending they could lead people to illegally dump yard waste instead of paying the higher prices.
However, Tyler said while her department has had negative feedback on fee increases, it also heard from people upset the site hasn't opened yet. Under Boxx, the site typically opened for the season on April 15, but the city won't open it until the fee issue is set.
If fees are set today, Tyler said the site would open on Wednesday.
Hours for the brush site are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The site is located on the Eau Claire's north side at 5710 Jeffers Road.