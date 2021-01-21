EAU CLAIRE — Lines are getting longer at local convenience stores, office workers are pooling their money and more folks are daydreaming about becoming rich.
The symptoms are all there: Lottery fever has struck the Chippewa Valley and much of the country.
That will happen when the Mega Millions jackpot reaches nearly $1 billion.
With no winners in the last drawing on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $970 million, making it the third-largest potential lottery prize in U.S. history.
The temptation is too much for many Chippewa Valley residents, as lottery outlets are reporting brisk sales in advance of Friday night's drawing.
"They're definitely a very hot item," Eau Claire CVS Pharmacy store manager Dan Drung said of Mega Millions tickets.
Even many customers who don't normally play the lottery are requesting a ticket or two to go with their prescriptions and other goods, Drung said.
"We've seen a big increase in ticket sales the last couple days," said Mike Cook, a cashier at Fleet Farm GasMart in Eau Claire. "Customers are all talking about it and saying what they'd do with the money if they win."
Mega Millions mania, which typically kicks in when the jackpot approaches $500,000, runs the gamut from first-timers asking how to buy a ticket to veterans asking to buy 60 tickets for their office, Cook said.
"Some say, 'If I win, I'm outta here,' meaning they want to go buy a tropical island and stay there," Cook said. "Others promise to come back and give you some money."
Two Mega Millions ticket buyers Thursday afternoon at Kwik Trip on Brackett Avenue shared their dreams about what they'd do if they held the golden ticket.
"I'd set my kids up for the rest of their lives and probably buy a fancy motorhome and play every expensive golf course in the United States," said Tom Ruscin, an Eau Claire man who admitted to being lured in by the large jackpot.
"I'd probably give most of it away to family, charities and friends who could us it," said Jim Ming of Eau Claire. "I'd maybe just keep a couple million for myself and build a log house."
Ming professed not to spend too much time thinking about hitting the jackpot.
"If it happens, it happens," he said, recognizing the odds of getting that lucky are extremely low.
Indeed, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350, and nobody has won it for the past 36 draws — not since a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize on Sept. 15. It's the longest the game has gone without a jackpot win, although the lottery reports that 60 people from 23 states have claimed lesser prizes of $1 million or more during that time.
But that doesn't stop a lot of people from shelling out $2 for a ticket — and a reason to dream.