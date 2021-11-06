EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire leaders recently were recognized as among Wisconsin's most influential Asian Americans.
Madison365, a nonprofit online magazine, has included Dang Yang, director of UW-Eau Claire’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, and Kaying Xiong, executive director of student services for the Eau Claire school district, on its list of Wisconsin’s 34 Most Influential Asian American Leaders.
Yang is involved in numerous equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives on campus and in the Chippewa Valley. The publication notes Yang’s long history of supporting people of color as they pursue higher education.
As director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Yang leads a team that provides direct services for students of color, supports universitywide efforts in equity and inclusion, and collaborates with stakeholders on strategic initiatives to foster a welcoming climate across campus. He previously was involved in similar efforts at UW-Stout and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Yang also was among the leaders who helped launch the Chippewa Valley Transformation Project, a local antiracism and inclusion effort
Yang’s research interests have included examining student leadership development among students of color and exploring how dominant cultural narratives perpetuate inequities in higher education and its impacts on students of color.
Yang earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s degree in multicultural college teaching and learning from the University of Minnesota.
Xiong, also a UW-Eau Claire graduate, has become a leader in the Eau Claire school district, where she began as 6-year-old student when her family arrived in the United States and now has headed the student services department for the past six years.
After earning a degree in elementary education from UW-Eau Claire, she taught first grade and then English as a second language in Eau Claire schools. In 2001, she became the first Hmong principal in Wisconsin when she took her position at Locust Lane Elementary School.
She holds a master’s degree from UW-Superior and a doctorate from Hamline University.
The Madison365 list includes leaders from the Hmong, Chinese American, Japanese American, Pacific Islander, South Asian and other Wisconsin communities throughout Wisconsin.
“These are richly diverse communities with roots that represent a massive geographic area,” the publication stated. “The people we are highlighting are elected leaders, business leaders and community leaders, doing difficult and important work, often in the face of discrimination and literally generations of oppression.”