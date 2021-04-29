EAU CLAIRE — Permitting light industrial operations into Eau Claire buildings primarily intended for commercial businesses was rejected in autumn by the City Council, but the issue is returning for further consideration.
Seen as a way to allow broader reuse of empty retail stores and also create a “maker’s district” in Eau Claire, the Plan Commission on Monday will revive talks about adding more flexibility to the city’s zoning ordinances.
Scott Allen, city community development director, said updates to the city zoning code would prepare for the mix of artisan-style businesses and housing that Eau Claire is trying to attract to its Cannery District.
“Right now that’s a gap in the zoning code that isn’t provided for,” he said.
Allen is hoping that talks with the commission can lead to proposals to change the city’s zoning ordinance to be more inclusive of light industrial businesses, but still protect nearby shops and residential areas.
Considerations including hours of business operation, distance from other buildings and screening around industrial operations are part of the discussion on how the zoning code might be changed.
In fall the city had drafted an ordinance change that would’ve allowed light industrial uses in locations zoned for heavy commercial use, such as big-box retail stores and shopping centers.
The City Council did approve it in a 7-4 vote on Nov. 10, but council members had second thoughts about it and rescinded the ordinance change two weeks later.
“We were in favor of the idea, but the bill wasn’t good,” recalls Councilman Andrew Werthmann.
The change proposed then was seen as too broad, he said, but the council encouraged staff to work on refining the idea and seeking more input.
Businessman Steve Dye kicked off the discussion last year when he sought to bring his numerous ventures under one roof — the former HOM Furniture building at 2921 Mall Drive. He was able to move his retail store, Midwest Home Supply, and an indoor vendor market into the building, but not his small parts machining and fabrication business, Senasys, based on current zoning laws.