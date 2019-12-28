After setting a destination and arrival time — an Eau Claire running on clean energy by 2050 — a roadmap to get there is nearly complete.
Early next year, the City Council is expected to vote on a Renewable Energy Action Plan for Eau Claire to reach the goals set in March 2018 for carbon neutrality and renewable energy.
“We’re really talking about how does our community make a difference on this issue of carbon emissions and creating a planet that’s better to live in 30 years and not worse,” said Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who participated in drafting the plan.
A final draft is expected to reach the city's Sustainability Advisory Committee on Jan. 21, but would then be subject to a public hearing before a vote on it. Also requiring votes of the Plan Commission and City Council, the document could be approved in March, according to a memo from the city's associate planner, Ned Noel.
The plan sets numerous goals intended to reduce greenhouse gasses produced by businesses, homes, vehicles and solid waste operations in Eau Claire.
All told, there were 824,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses produced in Eau Claire last year, according to statistics included in the latest draft of the plan. However, that is down from the 846,000 and 902,000 metric tons in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
Credit for the decrease in recent years is given primarily to the electrical supplier to the area — Xcel Energy — shifting away from coal-burning power plants to reach its own goal to be carbon-free by 2050.
That coupled with energy efficiency projects, increasing use of solar and geothermal energy and encouraging more green buildings are intended to help the city reach its goals. Together, business and home energy use accounted for more than half of the air pollution created in Eau Claire last year.
Reducing pollution tied to buildings is expected to be accomplished much through Xcel's pledge, but getting more people to drive vehicles that don't pollute is anticipated to be more daunting.
“The part I think will be a little more challenging will have to do with our transportation,” Werthmann said.
The plan sets a goal of 10% of vehicles sold and driven in Eau Claire will run on electric engines by 2030. Currently, only 0.05% of vehicles registered in the city are fully electric and 1.4% are hybrids that run on a combination of gasoline and electric power.
But Werthmann noted that there is rising consumer demand for electric cars and numerous automakers plan to build more of those vehicles in coming years.
Recognizing that encouraging more people to buy electric vehicles and install charging stations around Eau Claire is one of the biggest challenges in the energy plan, a second roadmap was made just for that goal.
Other parts of the main energy plan include increasing the city's biodiversity by planting more trees and native grasses, which help reduce climate change. Reducing refuse that can create methane in the local landfill is another strategy in the document, which suggests a large composting program as one solution.
The city and Xcel Energy were partners in drafting the energy plan, but there were also a variety of others who gave input in the six months it took to create it between spring and fall. The roster of people who attended five large meetings on the plan includes architects, business professionals, environmental advocates, labor unions, health care professionals and local experts on the environment.