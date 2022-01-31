EAU CLAIRE — City leaders’ desire to grow Eau Claire’s housing stock is apparent in proposed changes to the plan that guides local growth and development.
The “mid-term” update of the city’s 2015 comprehensive plan has been drafted to add newer priorities set by elected officials and reflect projects that were completed, shelved or added to Eau Claire’s to-do list.
“It’s a stop-and-pause to assess what’s happened during the first half of the plan’s life,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director.
The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed changes during its 7 p.m. meeting today. Another public hearing and then a vote for final approval will be scheduled next week by the City Council.
In the 29 pages of proposed changes, there are several spots that show the interest that Eau Claire leaders have taken in the past few years to foster more housing in the city.
Among those additions is mention of a comprehensive housing study set to take place this year. That study would collect data on existing housing in Eau Claire, contrast the supply to current demand and forecast the city’s needs going forward.
The updated plan would also reference the work of Eau Claire’s Housing Opportunities Commission, an 11-person panel created in 2020 to give city officials insight on housing policies.
“That was not even envisioned in the 2015 comprehensive plan,” Allen noted.
Another potential change mentioned in the plan suggests amending zoning regulations in older neighborhoods to make it easier to replace dilapidated homes or vacant lots with new dwellings.
That amendment suggests flexibility when it comes to current rules governing distances between lot lines and buildings that weren’t in place when those neighborhoods started.
“The idea is to be more cognizant of existing neighborhoods,” Allen said.
Other proposed updates to the comprehensive plan relate to recreational trails, renewable energy use, adding parks on Eau Claire’s developing outskirts and growing neighborhood association involvement.
While there are changes strewn throughout the lengthy plan, the focus of the current update is in a chapter that serves as a to-do list of projects, initiatives and tasks the city wants to accomplish in the near future.
Some of the items will be crossed out as they’ve been completed since 2015. Among those is the public-private development that includes the Haymarket Landing mixed-use building, Pablo Center at the Confluence performing arts center, a pedestrian bridge and Haymarket Plaza in downtown Eau Claire.
“It’s exciting to acknowledge the things that have been done,” Allen said.
Other projects the plan was initially bullish on in 2015 have been shelved though. That includes improving Eau Claire Street into a “promenade” that would usually be open to traffic, but could be shut down at times for special events and celebrations.
“It was important to be candid about it and say this is not a priority at this point,” Allen said.
Meanwhile other projects have been updated in the plan to reflect their current versions. That includes mentions of the Sonnentag Complex, an event center and fieldhouse planned by the UW-Eau Claire Foundation on Menomonie Street that has had some changes in parties involved and amenities included in it since 2015.
Other additions to the plan include references to a rental housing registration program started a few years ago and a neighborhood plan to be drafted this year with residents of Eau Claire’s Shawtown area.
“Somehow the list doesn’t shrink. You check these things off and there’s another thing to do,” Scott said. “But that’s fine. That means we’re making progress.”
Last week the city hosted two open house events — one online and the other in-person — to get public feedback on the proposed plan changes.
About 20 people logged onto Wednesday’s virtual event and around a dozen went the following day to the open house held at Pinehurst Park’s shelter, Allen said.
Feedback from open house attendees will be presented at tonight’s Plan Commission meeting, and Allen expects that could lead to some tweaks prior to the plan going to the City Council for approval.