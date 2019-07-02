Josh Treankler had seen Haymarket Plaza take shape in his frequent walks through downtown.
The waterfront spot has gotten paved pathways, stone seating, raised planters and landscaping in recent months, but he saw something new poking up from the ground at midday Tuesday.
Shooting up like little geysers from the ground, spurts of water randomly rose from fountainheads buried in the center of the plaza.
“This is quite the surprise,” said Treankler of Eau Claire.
He unleashed the two young boys he was baby-sitting into the fountain area, giving them a chance to play as the water shot up around them so they could cool off as the summer sun was beating down.
Save for a short test last month, Tuesday was the debut of the Haymarket Plaza fountain as part of the grand opening ceremony for the public gathering spot located just south of where the Eau Claire River joins the Chippewa River.
“This plaza is truly the result of an entire city coming together,” city engineer David Solberg said.
He and other city officials who spoke at a noon ribbon-cutting thanked residents who contributed ideas for the plaza, City Council members who supported the project and a host of contractors hired to carry out the work.
All included — the plaza itself, a bolstered riverfront retaining wall, the recreational trail bordering the site and a pedestrian bridge connected to Phoenix Park — the entire cost was about $5 million, according to Solberg.
Council President Terry Weld called the plaza Eau Claire’s “newest treasure.” He thanked his predecessors — former council President Kerry Kincaid and acting council President Andrew Werthmann — and others who served on the council that pushed the project along.
Solberg reflected on the location’s history back when it was bustling with activity during downtown’s heyday, but spent more recent decades as a deteriorating parking lot.
Despite the crumbling asphalt there, he said some saw potential in the waterfront location.
In May 2012, the private-public redevelopment effort called the Confluence Project was announced.
Previously home to older business buildings and the underused public parking, the trio of downtown lots now has an arts center, student housing, new storefronts and the city plaza.
Completed in fall 2016, the six-story Haymarket Landing building has apartments for 400 UW-Eau Claire students and ground floor commercial space that now includes a gym, fitness studio, an ice cream shop and a large space slated to host a Foxconn innovation center. In September, the Pablo Center at the Confluence opened its doors and recently reported its inaugural season a success with audience turnout exceeding forecasts.
Almost seven years in office, Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle is among those who have long supported the Confluence Project, including the city plaza.
“You may know there were a few challenges and opportunities that met at this confluence,” she said to a crowd of local business and civic leaders gathered for the ribbon-cutting.
Emmanuelle acknowledged public debates over the plaza early in its conception, but she feels the end result will have a positive impact on the city for many years.
More recent challenges facing the plaza had to deal with its construction.
If there were two more weeks of decent weather last year, Solberg said the plaza could’ve been finished and open in autumn as the city had originally planned. Following a brutal winter, work resumed on the plaza but was occasionally hampered by spring storms that left the ground wet while crews had hoped to make more progress on paving.
But Tuesday’s unveiling was good timing for children and adults — including Solberg, Weld and Emmanuelle — who walked through the fountain to cool off.
The city hasn’t yet decided hours of operation for the fountain, but to conserve water it will not be on continuously, Solberg said. He expects it the fountain, which has multicolored lights, will be on intermittently between 10 a.m. and midnight.
And there are some features of the plaza that the city is yet to turn on. Natural gas-fueled flames will poke out of several raised spots in the plaza, but the wiring for that system is still being finished, Solberg said.
Decorative multicolored lighting has been installed on the Haymarket Plaza footbridge and nearby Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge, but Solberg said that system is still being programmed. He said it is still expected to be activated before summer is over.