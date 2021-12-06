EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday night approved a list of facility projects that will be scheduled for the 2022-23 school year. A few of those projects may be eligible to use COVID-19 relief funds, school officials said.
The district budgets money every year for capital projects, and next school year it will spend either $1.8 million or $2.2 million on plumbing, HVAC, electrical, interior and exterior maintenance work.
If planned HVAC projects at Longfellow and Northwoods elementary schools qualify to use federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the district, the district may also be able to replace a parking lot at Memorial High School. That would bring the total budget for capital projects that year to about $2.2 million, instead of $1.8 million, school officials said last month.
Other facility projects on tap for next year include a parking lot replacement at Flynn Elementary School, resurfacing tennis courts at DeLong Middle School, a fire alarm system replacement and creating an additional classroom area at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center, adding a concession stand and storage shed at Memorial High School and replacing a rooftop heating and cooling unit at the district administration building.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed how the school district monitors two areas: students’ learning environment and employee administration. Johnson’s reports in those two areas summarized the school district’s compliance with many different measures, including student safety, following federal and state laws, securely storing student and employee data, evaluating employees regularly and effectively handling employee complaints, among many others.
One member of the public spoke during the public comment portion of the board’s meeting. Christine Knutson asked if the school district planned to update its quarantine requirements now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to children as young as five.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.