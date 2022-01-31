EAU CLAIRE — The seven candidates running in an April Eau Claire school board election touched on a potential 2022 referendum and recounted personal experiences during a public forum Monday at Memorial High School.
The forum was hosted by the Eau Claire school district.
There are seven candidates, including two incumbents, running for three open seats on the school board this spring: Josh Ingersoll, Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, Stephanie Farrar, Melissa Winter and incumbents Marquell Johnson and Tim Nordin.
Candidates on Monday answered several questions they received in advance, and several that they hadn’t heard before the forum.
Candidates weren’t asked any direct question about their stance on COVID-19 precautions in schools. They also weren’t asked pandemic-related questions Monday because, under the board’s coherent governance model — which it adopted in April — district administrators, not the school board, make decisions on COVID-related policies and procedures, said board vice president Lori Bica, the forum’s organizer.
A question about whether or not candidates would support a November referendum drew a range of answers. Candidates received the question in advance.
The school board is in the planning stages of a potential referendum. It has yet to formally decide what projects would be proposed; school district administrators have floated maintenance projects and school additions that would boost student capacity.
A community survey is likely coming later this year.
Four candidates — Ingersoll, a former teacher; Everson, who works in recruitment and outreach; Cronrath, a physician; and Winter, a nurse — said they couldn’t immediately say if they supported a referendum. Several of those candidates noted that a dollar amount and specific referendum projects haven’t yet been decided.
Cronrath said the board should first seek out wastes of district resources and re-allocate them, and also share more about how federal COVID-19 relief funds are being allocated, before identifying how much money is needed for a potential referendum: “Once we have a good understanding of that, then we can move forward on whether or not we should have a referendum.”
Everson said her funding priorities include teacher retention, also noting enrollment, staffing issues and a long-term facilities plan: “A referendum and our budget should include a long-term plan to update facilities to be on par with competitive districts and cities within our state.”
Ingersoll said school district buildings could use maintenance and building costs are rising, and added that he supported a community and teacher survey to find stakeholders’ opinions.
Winter said: “Until the district completes their assessment as to what its needs are, I don’t have an opinion for (its) top two (funding) needs. We also need to consider that the people of Eau Claire are still paying for the costs of the 2016 referendum.”
Several of the candidates noted that because of Wisconsin’s education funding model, the Eau Claire school district has far less per-pupil spending than the state average.
Farrar, an English professor at UW-Eau Claire, said the district and school board should be clear in communicating schools’ needs and the cost of supporting buildings: “I believe the public deserves clear, transparent communication, including on how public tax dollars affect public schools.”
Nordin, an educator and current president of the school board, said the school district needs to expand its student capacity as the community grows: “We know quite a bit about the needs of our district. The ECASD currently ranks 287th out of 421 school districts in Wisconsin in spending … I not only support this referendum, I think it’s critical for the ongoing success of our district and community.”
Johnson, a kinesiology professor at UW-Eau Claire and a current board member, said some school buildings are long overdue for necessary repairs and putting off that maintenance adds to the cost: “As Eau Claire continues to expand its population grows. The referendum offers an opportunity to reinvest in our public education system.”
Candidates were also asked to describe the process with which they made an important past decision; to discuss a time they disagreed with a decision someone else in the school district made; and to explain a statement or position they’ve expressed that had the potential to be misinterpreted.
The seven school board candidates will run in a Feb. 15 primary. The candidate who receives the lowest votes will be eliminated. Six candidates will then run for three open seats in the April 5 general election.
A full recording of the candidate forum will be posted today on the district’s website, tinyurl.com/2p8nfs46, the district said.
Another school board candidate forum will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd. That forum, which is also open to the public, is organized by a group called EC In The Know.