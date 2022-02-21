EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board and district officials are mulling a new 10-year study of the district’s buildings before landing on a final price tag for a potential November referendum.
The Eau Claire school district in 2021 hired Minneapolis-based architectural firm Armstrong, Torseth, Skold & Rydeen to complete a large study of all district buildings. The firm has now given its recommendations of facility renovations, changes and upgrades that the district should make over the next decade, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
“ATSR met with every building principal and some staff to determine what the needs are, education-wise and facility-wise,” Johnson said Monday at a school board meeting.
The firm said that there are $44.8 million in elementary school projects, $79.8 million in secondary school projects and $3.3 million in other facility projects the school district could move forward on over the next decade. That total comes to $127.9 million, the firm said, according to district documents.
The firm also broke down that $127.9 million in order of priority.
There are projects totaling $5.2 million that are the highest priority. The firm said those projects likely need to be done within the next year. Those are followed by $87.1 million in medium-priority projects, which would need to be done sometime in the next five years, and $35.5 million in low-priority projects, which would likely need to be done between five and 10 years from now, Johnson said.
Recommendations already on the table
The board doesn’t have to make a final decision on referendum projects until later this year, but district officials have floated several options: longstanding maintenance projects at South Middle School, expanding two south side elementary schools and expanding North High School.
A committee in charge of studying district facilities and enrollment has, so far, issued two formal recommendations for the school board to consider. Its first recommendation is to add onto Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, which would add 310 seats and cost around $9.3 million. Those elementary schools are among the most strained for space on the south side – Meadowview hit 95% capacity and Putnam Heights 91% in the 2019-20 school year, according to district documents – and adding onto those buildings could relieve pressure at Manz and Robbins elementary schools later on if it’s needed, the committee said last year.
Its second recommendation was an addition to North High School – a net gain of nine classrooms and 270 seats. (The district is expecting North to hit 98% capacity in the 2022-23 school year.)
Adding onto North would cost around $5.9 million, plus another $1 million to expand the school’s cafeteria space; the move would boost the school’s total capacity to 1,970 students, the committee said in November. (North currently has a slightly smaller capacity, 1,700 students, than Memorial, which can seat 1,900.) The expansion would create some small-group learning areas for North students.
However, the architectural firm came up with much higher price tags for those proposed additions at the elementary schools and North. While the district is estimating $9.3 million to expand Meadowview and Putnam Heights, the firm calculated it would cost $28.7 million; the school district’s estimate to expand North is about $7 million, while the firm’s is $67 million.
The difference in cost estimates is because the district’s estimates only include the price of adding classroom space, Johnson said, while the firm’s estimates include a slew of additional work at those schools – boiler and HVAC replacements and other facility needs.
School officials didn’t say Monday which set of cost estimates might be used for referendum planning. Johnson said the district is talking about those different cost estimates with the firm, and they’re working to suss out what the potential referendum projects would actually cost: “Some things (the firm) identified are part of capital maintenance (projects), or some things we do every year. We’re trying to … pull out things that are regular maintenance, to find out what the real number would look like.”
Finally, upgrades at South Middle School have also been proposed for a 2022 referendum. The school was built in 1970 and needs a similar upgrade that DeLong Middle School got in 2011, the district has said; it doesn’t have a cost estimate for that project yet. Upgrades at South were considered for the 2016 referendum, but didn’t make it into the final version.
“South was a big part of the conversation,” Johnson said. “It was removed from the 2016 referendum because the price tag was going to make it so large, it would consume so much of the referendum and we wanted to get deferred maintenance caught up to date.”
Voters passed the district’s last referendum, an $87.9 million measure, in 2016. That money went to operating expenses and upgrades to school buildings.
Board member Marquell Johnson said the board should keep in mind the most urgent facility priorities as it shapes a 2022 referendum: “...We probably should be addressing priorities in multiple buildings besides the four that were considered this evening.”
The board must decide on a dollar amount for a referendum by August.
As of February, the board is planning a referendum for the Nov. 8 election, meaning it would share a ballot with high-profile statewide races – including races for Wisconsin governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and Representative to Congress and some state senators and state representatives.
The district is planning a handful of virtual and in-person community listening sessions for this spring, board member Phil Lyons said. Those sessions are aimed at getting public feedback on the referendum. The school board is also expected to meet for referendum-related work sessions later this year.
Board meets in person again
The school board’s in-person Monday meeting at the administration building was the first time members of the public were allowed to attend meetings in person since September.
For the last five months, school board members have largely met face-to-face at the administration building but the public could attend only by video livestream or by phone. When the pandemic began in early 2020, the board met remotely for about 15 months, and returned to in-person meetings in July 2021. That policy was changed in September 2021, when a handful of attendees declined to don masks at a school board meeting, despite the school district’s indoor mask requirement and requests from board members for them to wear a mask. The board voted to adjourn the meeting — school board president Tim Nordin said the board would not meet “if we don’t have the cooperation of our community to hold this meeting safely.” In October the board began holding meetings with only remote public attendance.
The board will hold its meetings in person, but continue to offer a videoconference option for people who don’t want to attend in person, Nordin said. (The school district announced last week it would drop its mask requirement inside district buildings.)
In other school district news:
- Accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen summarized the district’s yearly financial audit for the board, which it completed in December. The firm said it didn’t find deficiencies in the district’s financial reporting.
- The school board voted to award bids for an HVAC control replacement at Longfellow Elementary School and a parking lot replacement at Flynn Elementary School. The projects were approved as part of the district’s five-year capital project plan. The cost of the projects is about $206,000, according to meeting materials.
- The board met for two hours Monday in closed session to discuss district health insurance and the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials.
- Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed potential benchmarks for gauging and measuring how well the district teaches students personal development and growth.