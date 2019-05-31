After more than a year of discussing the issue and seeking public input, the Eau Claire school board is expected to vote on proposed elementary school boundary changes at its Monday meeting.
The board is likely to vote on a recommendation from the district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee that calls for boundary changes at seven schools in the northern part of the district.
The committee’s recommended solution, which would require an estimated 275 students to change schools, would affect families with children attending Roosevelt, Sherman, Lakeshore, Longfellow, Sam Davey, Locust Lane and Northwoods schools beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
“Our Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee has taken the time to thoroughly examine the district’s enrollment trends and capacity needs, and has presented what I believe is a sound solution to the Board of Education,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck. “It is now time for the board to review those recommendations and decide on how it would like the district to move forward.”
The proposal seeks to get the enrollment at all of the affected schools between 75 and 85 percent of capacity, which Hardebeck called ideal in terms of maximizing resources to provide the best education possible for all students, Hardebeck said.
Enrollment projections indicate Roosevelt is nearing capacity, and the recommended changes would keep the school at around 70 to 80 percent of capacity.
The proposed changes represent the first phase of an effort to address overcrowding in some Eau Claire schools. A key goal of the next phase would be to deal with crowded conditions in some south side elementary schools, some of which have reached 90 to 95 percent of capacity, Hardebeck said.
The committee has been exploring several options to address capacity issues throughout the 2018-19 school year, with the process including multiple public listening sessions.
If the board approves the recommendation, it would allow district and school officials to develop a transition plan for students and families affected by the changes and give those families about a year to prepare for the adjustment, Hardebeck said.
“At this point, we’re just waiting to see if board members need more information or if they’re ready to make a decision,” she said.
The committee settled on its recommended boundary change plan earlier this spring, but then the board directed the committee to consider a flexible boundary plan suggested by Roosevelt parent Kelly Hendrickson that would have required only about 23 students to switch schools.
Committee chairman Phil Lyons acknowledged at the May 20 school board meeting that Hendrickson’s proposal, dubbed the “Flex Plan,” offers the advantage of disrupting fewer families but maintained it would add busing and clerical costs while failing to adequately alleviate overcrowding at Roosevelt by grandfathering in existing students.
More information about the committee’s work and its recommended boundary changes is available at ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/4K-Elementary-Enrollments.
The board on Monday also is expected to discuss the possibility of increasing the amount of time built into the 2019-20 calendar to account for potential emergency school closure days.
In the wake of a winter with record snowfall that led to at least 11 snow days in Eau Claire, the district’s Calendar Committee was charged with considering options to account for more emergency school closure days.
Elementary schools currently have 9.8 extra days, middle schools have 3.8 extra days (28 hours) and high schools have 4.06 extra days (30 hours) beyond the minimum requirements of the state Department of Public Instruction.
After considering four options, the committee recommended maintaining April 13 as a “pull back” day, adding May 22 as a “pull back” day and adding June 8, 9 and 10 as makeup days if needed. That would give elementary, middle and high school levels five additional days if needed.