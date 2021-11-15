EAU CLAIRE — A key committee of the Eau Claire school district is recommending specific high school and elementary school expansion projects it wants the school board to consider while planning a November 2022 referendum.
After making a larger recommendation in summer 2020, the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee has returned with a smaller, less expensive recommendation for elementary school expansion: to accommodate higher enrollment, the district should add onto Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, the committee says. The move would add 310 seats in total and cost an estimated $9.3 million.
The committee’s first recommendation in July 2020 was to add onto Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools. It would have added 470 seats to the tune of $15.9 million.
The committee is downsizing its recommendation because enrollment — which, in previous years, was approaching 100% capacity at those three elementary schools — has dropped and doesn’t look as high for the next several years, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration, at a Monday school board meeting. Part of that enrollment drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capacity at Putnam Heights and Meadowview has eased somewhat, especially during the pandemic, “but by adding onto those schools we can address immediate population concerns,” Koller said. She noted that more space at those schools would help the school district alleviate potential crowding at Manz and Robbins elementary schools, if it needed to do so.
The committee’s secondary recommendation is adding only onto Putnam Heights, adding 150 seats, which would cost approximately $2.2 million.
The committee also recommended that the school board consider expansions at the high school level as it develops the referendum.
The committee on Monday recommended the district add onto North High School, giving the school an additional nine classrooms, said Margot Dahling, chair of the Demographic Trends committee. That would translate into an additional 270 seats at North.
The expansion would also give North some small-group learning areas for students and expand its cafeteria space, which is currently cramped, Dahling said.
School officials have said this summer that adding onto North would bring the high schools’ capacity to equal levels. North currently has a slightly smaller capacity of 1,700 students, Koller said in August, and Memorial has a capacity of 1,900.
Over the summer, the district projected that Memorial would hit around 83% of its capacity this school year, and North would hit about 97% of its capacity.
Several years ago, the district had the opposite problem. Memorial saw higher enrollment and North had lower numbers, but after the school board in 2017 altered the boundaries between the two high schools to balance enrollment, their numbers have shifted too far in the other direction, school officials said in January. (When the school board made its initial decision in 2017, North was at 78% capacity and Memorial was at about 90%, according to district numbers.)
“To shift the enrollment from one school to another just shifts the problem from one school to another,” Koller said.
The school board discussed but did not formally endorse the recommendations.
The board is ramping up work on a planned referendum, which is slated for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. It likely won’t make final decisions on referendum projects until next year, but in addition to high school and elementary school expansions, school officials have also floated longstanding maintenance projects at South Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School.
In other school district news:
- The school board will hold two in-person informational sessions for members of the public interested in serving on the board, said board president Tim Nordin. The sessions will be held in the district’s board room, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. and on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. The information presented will be identical at both sessions, Nordin said. Board members will share about the roles and responsibilities of serving on the board, as well as the board’s governance structure. Packets of information will be available to the public at those sessions.
- The board voted to approve a paid leave policy that gives vaccinated school district employees 10 additional, paid leave days they can use if they need to quarantine or stay home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Employees can only use the extra paid leave days if they or a vaccinated child are required to quarantine, or if they test positive for COVID-19. The policy is retroactive to July 1, 2021 and applies to all employees fully vaccinated by Jan. 3, 2022. The board first discussed the policy at its Nov. 1 meeting.
- The school board discussed a slate of facility improvements that are planned for the 2022-23 school year. Those projects include $1.8 million in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, interior and exterior projects. If two of the school district’s HVAC projects qualify to be paid for using federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the district, the district likely will add a parking lot replacement at Memorial High School to its list of 2022-23 projects, school officials said last week.
- The board approved a resolution designating Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 as American Education Week throughout the school district.