Like the city and other municipalities, the Eau Claire school board is moving its twice-monthly meetings online to avoid gathering in the district’s administration building over COVID-19 concerns.
The first virtual meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday.
Virtual meetings will last as long as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order is in place, said Eric Torres, school board chair.
The board plans to discuss revising its meeting policy so it could use virtual meetings during emergency situations in the future, Torres said.
The board is slated to discuss two COVID-19 matters Monday. It will hold a public hearing on requesting a waiver for instructional hour requirements from the state Department of Public Instruction.
The DPI requires school districts to give kindergarten students at least 437 hours of direct instruction, at least 1,050 hours for 1st through 6th grade and at least 1,137 hours for 6th through 12th grade, according to state statutes.
However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and closed schools across Wisconsin, the DPI has said it will waive that requirement for any district that requests it.
“I think it’s important that people get a chance to express their opinion. But we definitely need that waiver, because obviously we’re not going to be able to complete the hours (required),” Torres said.
Fall Creek schools Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo said Thursday that the Fall Creek district would seek the same waiver; Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the same last week.
The board is also slated to discuss extending the dates of its compensation plan for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its original plan, approved on March 16, only extended until the original closure date of April 3. Evers’ safer-at-home order keeps schools closed until at least April 24.
Under the plan, hourly staffers may be reassigned to work in another department. Employees can use paid time off or take unpaid time off if desired; they must work with human resources to “determine next steps” if they use all their PTO and unpaid time off, according to the district.
“It’s the same language, but we’re just extending the date up to April 24,” Torres said.
The board is also expected to hear a recommendation for short-term options for crowded south side elementary schools from the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, and approve bids for three capital projects, including a secure entrance at Roosevelt Elementary.
Coronavirus-related school closures likely won’t impact the board’s timeline for choosing a new superintendent, Torres said.
The board still plans to choose the district’s new leader by the end of April.
“We are on target,” Torres said. “We didn’t plan for this exceptional situation, but since we were on target right from the beginning, we’re just changing the (methods) for the last stretch.”
The board announced its three superintendent finalists last week: Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district; Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district; and Michael Johnson, assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb.
People can join the Monday school board meeting by using a WebEx link, tinyurl.com/spwshza; downloading the Cisco WebEx Meetings app from the Google Play or App store on their mobile device and logging in with this event number: 960 802 843; or by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering this event access code: 960 802 843. Long-distance charges may apply to the call.
To address the board during Monday’s public hearing or to give a public comment, people must sign up before 6:55 p.m. Monday. Moderators will be available through WebEx chat and voice chat from 6:30 to 6:55 p.m. Monday to assist people who call in wishing to address the board using WebEx, according to the school district.