EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday signaled its approval for a proposed policy that would give school district employees 10 additional, paid leave days they could use if they needed to quarantine or stay home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The school board will likely vote on the policy at its Nov. 15 meeting, said board president Tim Nordin.
District administrators recommended that all vaccinated employees be given up to 10 additional paid leave days, which could only be used if they or a child are required to quarantine or if they test positive for COVID-19.
The policy would be retroactive to July 1, 2021 and be effective through June 30, 2022, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources.
As of Nov. 1, 25 school district employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 additional employees have been required to quarantine, either due to themselves or a child or family member, Marks said.
The new paid leave days would be available to all employees vaccinated against COVID-19 who test positive, or if they or a vaccinated child needs to be quarantined, Marks said. (Employees who have children who aren’t yet old enough to be vaccinated would also be eligible if their child needed to quarantine.) The policy would likely require staffers to provide proof they’re vaccinated, according to meeting documents.
“I know there’s been questions about what happens if the (eligible) age of vaccination changes. At that point in time the district would be flexible in providing staff members time they’d need to get children vaccinated,” Marks said.
Out of 29 other Wisconsin school districts that responded to a survey, Marks said, nine districts were offering an employee COVID-19 leave policy of some kind.
Marks said the district won’t know how much the policy will cost until the end of the school year, because it’s uncertain how many paid leave days employees will need to use.
Board member Phil Lyons said he supported the policy.
“If you’re quarantined, it’s a requirement. Nothing the employee did caused this, and yet they’re required to stay home, so (they) shouldn’t be using, in my opinion, sick time and/or vacation time for something that’s really outside their control,” Lyons said.
Mark Goings, an Eau Claire teacher and president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators, also voiced his approval of the policy.
In other district news:
- The board voted to approve a 2021-2026 contract with Eau Claire busing company Student Transit.
- One community member, Maggie Vinopal, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting; Vinopal spoke about the district’s academic achievement and urged the school board to take up that topic.
- Board members and district employees attended the meeting in-person at the administration building, 500 Main St. Members of the public could attend remotely by videoconference or phone call.