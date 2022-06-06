EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board heard referendum planning updates Monday from the Budget Development Committee during its meeting.
Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, presented the board with several areas of concern for the committee that may benefit from a referendum vote during the November election.
Widely centered around facility expansion and improvement, Johnson highlighted potential projects involving South Middle School, Meadowview Elementary School, Putnam Heights Elementary School and North High School. She said the committee is especially concerned with South Middle School.
“South is kind of at the top of our list knowing that Delong received similar upgrades ten years ago,” Johnson said.
Other areas of concern noted by the committee revolve around sustainability, expansion of learning spaces and management of class sizes.
Residents of the Eau Claire school district paid a tax levy of $7.44 in 2021 as a result of a 14-year-long non-recurring referendum that passed in 2016, totaling $5,860,000 to the district each year.
District-wide referendum survey results will be presented in a joint city and school board meeting at 10 a.m. on June 23. Johnson said the board should decide whether or not the board will pose a referendum question, as well what kind of questions should be posed, based on those results.
The board did not take any further action regarding the November referendum on Monday, but is expected to bring the matter to a vote in August.
Also on Monday, the board voted to disallow a claim filed against the district by area residents Lynn Dehnke, Kirsten Christensen, Chuck Christensen and Lori Placke-Wirth. The claim filed against the district’s insurer, Aegis LLC, included so far-unsubstantiated allegations of practicing medicine without a license, violating the Nuremberg Code, deprivation of rights, transferring obscene materials to minors and several other offenses.
Board President Tim Nordin previously referred to these allegations as “without grounds,” noting that school boards around the country have faced similar accusations from right-leaning organization Bonds for the Win, which aims to file claims against district surety bonds. Dehnke, Placke-Wirth and the Christensens publicly declared an intent to file a claim against the board’s insurance during a meeting in early May.
Prior to the vote, Placke-Wirth addressed the board during the meeting’s public forum session. Knowing of the board’s intent to disallow the claim, she said that eventually the truth will “set students free.”
“The truth will certainly lead to a conviction sooner or later,” Placke-Wirth said to the board.
The motion passed in a 7-0 vote.
In other district news:
• The board voted to approve all accepted and denied open enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The board approved its meeting calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The board also passed a motion to renew its contract with the Fall Creek School District to support the Career and Technical Education program during the 2022-2023 school year.