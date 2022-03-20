EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board will consider a base wage increase for hourly and non-affiliated employees for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at tonight’s meeting.
If approved, the district will offer a 4.7% base wage increase to the aforementioned district employees. This is the maximum Consumer Price Index increase for wages beginning on July 1, 2022.
The board is also expected to vote to renew the district health and dental insurance plan for the 2022-2023 school year. Three options for renewal will be presented.
If Option 1 is adopted, the district would maintain an identical plan to the one currently in place, and have the employees and district absorb a renewal rate of 5.9%. Option 2 will also maintain an identical plan, but move to a narrow network called SimplyOne. Option 3 will keep the same plan, but reduce deductibles and maximum out-of-pocket expenses, and move to SimplyOne.
District administration has recommended the board approve Option 2 or Option 3.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will hear from schools superintendent Mike Johnson, who will talk about whether or not the district has met its benchmarks in how well it communicates with the school board.
The board will consider two contractor bids relating to a Memorial High School parking lot replacement and the Memorial concession stand.
The board will meet in a closed session at 6:30 p.m. to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of employees under their jurisdiction, according to meeting materials.