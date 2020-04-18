The Eau Claire school board on Monday is slated to vote on using pass-fail grading for students in the spring semester.
If the board approves the plan, high school students would be given “pass” or “no pass” grades for classes they took during spring semester and fourth quarter, “regardless of format or when they were completed,” according to the plan.
Students would also get either a passing or failing grade for online and transfer classes.
Under the new plan, teachers would consider students’ work as a whole. Students would be given a pass or fail grade based on if they adequately participated in “learning opportunities and enrichment activities” during the semester, according to the plan.
Similarly, teachers would use pass-fail grading for the middle schools’ fourth-quarter, second semester and year-long classes.
For both high school and middle school students, spring classes would not be used to calculate their GPAs.
Teachers would need to identify students at risk of a “no-pass” grade by May 8, and work with the school “to address the situation, and to ensure we are considering access and equity issues,” according to the plan.
The plan would also impact early learning and elementary students.
Elementary students would not get grades for the third trimester, but teachers would give comments to students about their academic performance and ongoing learning.
Early learning students would not get a score comparing their checkpoints to an end-of-the-year benchmark. Those students would also get comments from teachers on their progress and growth.
Teachers would submit all students’ grade reports to their portfolios in Skyward, the district’s online student information portal.
Report cards would also be sent to families in June.
The plan comes after several high school students in the Chippewa Valley gathered signatures via online petitions, asking for pass-fail grading for the spring semester.
More than 1,300 people signed a petition started by Eau Claire student Logan Flaskrud in March, asking the district to move to pass-fail grading this spring.
Flaskrud wrote in a statement: “Making this change would limit the ramifications to the GPA, that each and every student has strived so hard to achieve. This would especially be the case for the graduating class of 2020. I believe that it would also have a positive impact on the mental health and overall well-being of all students.”
All the district’s schools closed on March 16, after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools to close statewide. Schools are now ordered to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Teacher contracts
On Monday, the board could vote on giving 42 teachers with limited-term, full-time or part-time contracts a notice that their contracts won’t be renewed next school year.
Some of those teachers are permanent part-time employees, who were hired for additional time on a limited-term contract. Those teachers would only lose the limited-term parts of their positions.
State statute requires the school board to give those teachers “preliminary notice” no later than the last day in April that their contracts might not be renewed
The board may also vote on giving one full-time and two part-time permanent teachers an early notice that their hours may be reduced for the 2020-21 school year “due to a reduction in force,” according to meeting materials.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board could approve flexible boundaries impacting Meadowview, Manz and Robbins elementary schools as a short-term plan for crowded south side schools. The proposal would allow families in three areas to choose between Manz and Robbins, or Meadowview and Manz elementary schools.
- The board could extend the district’s COVID-19 compensation plan, after Evers ordered public schools to stay closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. If approved, the compensation plan would extend to June 30. Under the plan, hourly staffers may be reassigned to work in another department. Employees can use paid time off or take unpaid time off. They must work with human resources to “determine next steps” if they use all their PTO and unpaid time off, according to the district.
- The board will hear an update on at-home learning and plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Meeting details
The board will first meet Monday in closed session at 5 p.m. The open session will begin at 7 p.m.
People can join the Monday school board meeting by using a WebEx link, tinyurl.com/yc9vwvhp, and using the event password: Board. Attendees can also download the Cisco WebEx Meetings app from the Google Play or App store on their mobile device and log in with this event number: 961 341 860 and using the password: Board; or by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering this event access code: 961 341 860. Long-distance charges may apply to the call.
To give a public comment at the meeting, people must sign up before 6:55 p.m. Monday. Moderators will be available through WebEx chat and voice chat from 6:30 to 6:55 p.m. Monday to assist people who call in wishing to address the board using WebEx, according to the school district.
The board is also slated to meet in closed session for two hours Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. That meeting can be accessed at tinyurl.com/yb7tjox3 and by using the event password: Board.
Those with trouble connecting to the meeting can call the superintendent’s office at 715-852-3002.