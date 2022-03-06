EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board today is set to consider a handful of policy changes, including a slight increase in a monthly stipend for child care for board members.
The proposed change would increase a caregiving stipend of $20 per month up to $40 per month, upon board member request, for caregiving arrangements during regular board meetings.
Another proposed policy would allow the superintendent to make changes to the district’s employee handbook without first getting the school board’s approval. If the new policy is approved, the superintendent would have to inform the school board if any changers are made to the handbook.
Current policy allows a $2,000 yearly stipend for each school board member and a $2,500 yearly stipend to the board president. No change is proposed to that policy except phrasing the money as “stipends” instead of “salaries,” (If the board ever approves a new stipend amount, the change would go into effect only after incumbents are re-elected or a new candidate is elected.)
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight at the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in-person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
• Superintendent Mike Johnson is slated to talk about how accurately the district met benchmarks in certain areas over the last year — specifically, how the district interacted and communicated with community members. Johnson will also discuss a set of proposed benchmarks to measure how well the school district prepares students to enter a diverse community, according to meeting documents.
• The board is expected to vote on approving a 2022-23 school year calendar. In the proposed calendar, classes would begin Sept. 1, 2022 and end June 6, 2023; spring break would be March 20 through 24, 2023.
• The board will likely vote on approving two bids, one for a window replacement at Memorial High School and one for a classroom addition at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center.
• The board is meeting in closed session at 5 p.m. today to discuss district health insurance and the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.