The Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School is revisiting a request to the Eau Claire school district to provide busing for its four-year-old kindergarten students.
The Eau Claire school board is slated to discuss its contract with the Montessori school at a Monday board meeting.
The CVMCS is seeking a five-year renewal, from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025, according to the proposed contract.
It’s also asking the district to start transporting its 4K students, a proposal that wasn’t included when the school board last renewed its contract in 2015, according to Leader-Telegram records.
CVMCS administration said in a contract report: “Lack of transportation is a barrier that prevents many children from attending CVMCS because busing services are not currently available for our 4K families.”
Busing the 4K Montessori students would help the school shape a more diverse student population, the contract report said.
The district provides transportation for CVMCS’ kindergarten through fifth-grade students, according to its current contract.
CVMCS’ target is 80 students in 4K and 5K.
The new 2020-2025 contract would also double the time CVMCS’ administrator and its teachers are given to obtain Montessori certification — those staff members would have four years from their hiring date to get certified, instead of two years.
The new contract would also mandate administrators and teachers start the certification process within a year of being hired, according to the proposed contract.
The new four-year timeframe gives teachers enough time to complete UW-River Falls’ Montessori certification program, CVMCS administration stated in the report.
The Montessori school has been operating since 2002.
Other business
A new board member is slated to be appointed Monday. Twelve people applied for a board vacancy created when board treasurer Joe Luginbill resigned in November, the district said this week. The deadline for applications was Tuesday afternoon. Candidates will give statements of up to three minutes long on Monday’s meeting; the board may ask questions of the candidates. The new member’s duties will begin Dec. 4.
The board is also slated to review $1.6 million in facility projects in the 2020-21 capital improvement plan. The projects include a $200,000 secure entrance addition for Roosevelt Elementary; a $280,000 re-roofing project at Memorial High School to accommodate roof solar panels; plumbing, HVAC and electrical fixes and other projects, according to district documents.
The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the school district office, 500 Main St. The board will meet in closed session starting at 5:30 p.m.