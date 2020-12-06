EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board could in December extend an emergency paid sick leave program for school district employees until June 2021.
The school board at 7 p.m. Monday is slated to discuss the proposal.
Employees of the school district already have access to emergency paid sick leave through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which became law in March.
Under the FFCRA, school district employees can access 10 days of full pay if they’re quarantined due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, exposure or if they’re caring for someone who is quarantined. The FFCRA also gives employees 10 days of two-thirds pay when they need to care for their own children if schools or daycares close due to COVID-19.
The FFCRA benefits are set to end Dec. 31.
The school district is proposing an emergency paid sick leave program -- identical to the FFCRA’s program, which would replace it -- that would extend through June 30, 2021. The program would cover all Eau Claire school district employees, regardless of their employment level or hire date, according to school board meeting materials.
The school board could vote on the proposal on Dec. 21.
If the federal or state government passed new legislation before Dec. 31 that would give employees paid sick leave for COVID-19, the school district’s program would be voided, according to its proposal.
The district isn’t recommending continuing a second part of the FFCRA, which expanded family and medical leave. That FFCRA program gave employees up to 10 weeks of two-thirds pay if they needed to care for their children if schools or daycares closed due to COVID-19.
Instead, if a school district employee is caring for their child while their school or daycare was closed, the school district would offer that person virtual work, if it was available. If virtual work wasn’t an option, employees could use personal leave or request a leave of absence, according to school district meeting materials.
Between April 1 and Dec. 2, 97 Eau Claire school district employees requested to use emergency paid sick leave, and 14 requested the expanded family/medical leave, according to the school district.
Also on the agenda Monday:
- The school board is slated to hear an update on 2021 and 2022 school construction projects. In its 2021-2022 Capital Improvement Plan, the district projects spending about $1.8 million on repaving Longfellow Elementary School’s playground and parking lot, repaving and expanding North High School’s South Drive and parking lot, renovating Memorial High School and North’s culinary labs, possibly reroofing part of Locust Lane Elementary School and several other projects.
- The board is also set to vote on changes to the student dress code policy. If the board approves the changes tonight, principals will document dress code violations each year, noting the demographics of the students involved and the nature of the violation. The new policy states that “the disaggregated data will be used to ensure this policy’s antiracist and anti-biased practice.”
- The board will also discuss the district’s upcoming renewal of its contract with McKinley Charter School.
The school board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. tonight and in open session at 7 p.m.