EAU CLAIRE — At a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight, the Eau Claire school board is slated to vote on the school district’s proposed 2021-22 budget.
The district is anticipating spending $172.7 million in operating expenses next year — $4.8 million more than in 2020-21, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, at a Thursday budget meeting.
The amount the district budgets for employee salaries and benefits is expected to increase by about $5.7 million this year, and the district anticipates spending $2.4 million more in contracted services compared to last year Johnson said, though insurance and supply costs are both expected to decrease by $376,000 and $4.6 million, respectively. Special education costs are also anticipated to increase this year, according to a school district budget document.
“When we look at operating expenses, we anticipate and are budgeting $4.8 million more than what was spent in 2020-21,” Johnson said Thursday. “It does seem like a really big number, but there were a lot of unique things that happened in 2020-21.”
For example, the district spent far less on salaries and benefits last year because it had struggled to fill some open positions, Johnson said. It also saved on transportation costs when students weren’t attending face-to-face classes five days per week.
The school board is also slated tonight to vote on a tax rate of $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value. It would be 41 cents less than last year’s tax rate of $7.44 per $1,000 of equalized value. (However, homeowners’ exact property taxes are collected based on their property’s assessed value, depending on the municipality in which they live; they are not directly calculated using equalized value.)
The district’s tax levy is set to increase by about $534,000 — from $60.2 million last year to $60.8 million, Johnson said Thursday. She added that the increase is largely due to property values increasing within the school district.
The district will get about $367,000 less in total state aid than it did last year, Johnson said, mostly due to an enrollment drop.
The school board typically approves a preliminary budget earlier in the fall, but must later approve a finalized budget after the district finalizes several factors on Oct. 15: student count, final open enrollment numbers, state aid, transportation expenses and other figures.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin with a presentation on the budget by Johnson.
After that, during the public hearing portion of the meeting, members of the public will have up to four minutes each to comment on the 2021-22 proposed budget.