EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board tonight is slated to vote on an early timeline for a planned November 2022 referendum.
If the board approves the timeline suggested by the school district, it will leave 15 months to analyze the district’s most urgent construction projects; hold community listening sessions; finalize what projects will be included in the referendum; and decide how much money to ask for from taxpayers.
If the school board approves the proposed timeline, key dates would include:
August through December 2021: The board holds community listening sessions and work sessions on the referendum. The school board, superintendent, the buildings and grounds department and a facility planning committee give their recommendations about what to include in the referendum.
January through May 2022: The board gathers feedback; meets with parents, district staff and community groups; and potentially puts out a community survey about the district’s needs.
February 2022: The board votes on a final referendum timeline.
August 2022: The board approves the final referendum dollar amount.
Nov. 8, 2022: The referendum goes to voters.
If the referendum is successful, construction could begin as soon as summer 2023.
In previous referendum talks, the board mulled projects at South Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School, adding onto south side elementary schools and/or renovations at North and Memorial high schools.
Facilities study could be next step
The next step in planning may be a comprehensive outside study of all the district’s buildings.
The district most recently hired its architects to complete a facilities study in 2010, before the district’s large capital referendum in 2011, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, at a July meeting.
“It’s probably good practice to do it every 10 years. It helps you know what those hot spots are, as far as big facility needs,” Johnson said of the 2010 facilities study. “That might be something the board wants to consider.”
If the district decides to go ahead with the study, architects would analyze every building in the district from both a structural and educational standpoint, Johnson said Thursday at a meeting of the school board’s budget committee.
“We know educational practices and models have changed a lot in 15 years,” Johnson said. “They would walk through, identify and look at spots where there might be concerns.”
The school board would use recommendations from the study to decide what projects should benefit from referendum dollars, she said.
The study would take about two to three months and cost around $50,000, Johnson noted Thursday.
School board members Aaron Harder and Phil Lyons, both of whom sit on the budget committee, said they’re in full favor of the study.
“I think it would be invaluable to have this information. I think it’s the right step forward,” Lyons said at the Thursday meeting.
The Eau Claire school board has discussed going to referendum for the past two years. It recently postponed a proposed spring 2022 referendum because of pandemic setbacks.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting:
- The board will discuss and hear a presentation on high school term grade results.
- Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson is slated to give a presentation on how the school district will measure meeting its equity goals.