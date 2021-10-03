EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board this evening is slated to discuss the district’s upcoming 2021-22 budget.
The school district’s budget committee met last week and talked about a preliminary budget that will be presented tonight for adoption.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says school boards must approve a preliminary budget before they can hold a public hearing on the later in the fall.
Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, and other district officials tonight will deliver a preview of the district’s anticipated 2021-22 revenues, expenses and tax levy.
In last year’s budget meetings, the school district said it was getting a $7.7 million surplus out of its 2019-20 budget. The unexpected surplus was due largely to pandemic impact: The district saved on transportation, salary and fringe benefit costs, school officials said.
The district also is getting a surplus from the 2020-21 school year’s budget, at least partially due to not being able to hire staff to fill some open positions, said Abby Johnson and Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson at last Thursday’s budget committee meeting.
Also on tonight’s meeting agenda:
The board is slated to discuss the district’s environmental and student learning environment policies.
The board will hear an update on the growth of the Eau Claire Virtual School, according to meeting materials. The school board voted this year to allow the virtual school to remove its enrollment cap, allowing any K-12 student in or outside the school district to enroll earlier this year. It is the school district’s option for students who want to attend school fully remotely.
