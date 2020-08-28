The Eau Claire school district has pushed back its virtual learning by a week, saying staff and teachers need more preparation time after hundreds more district families requested to move their students to the all-virtual option in August.
Virtual learning for all Eau Claire school district students will begin Sept. 8, the district said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The delay in virtual classes comes after a "continued increase" in students who wanted to enroll in the district's all-virtual option, said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The district has fielded more than 600 kindergarten through 12th grade requests to switch to all-virtual classes, rather than the hybrid model, since the district's Aug. 5 deadline for families to decide between the two options, Johnson said.
Directly after that August deadline, about 18% of Eau Claire school district families said in a survey they chose the school district's all-virtual option, when asked to choose between all-virtual and a hybrid model for the 2020-21 school year.
"The teachers need more time to prepare for these requests," Johnson said. "These classes require scheduling logistics and instructional preparation, as well. It is easiest to accomplish this task before the start of school; this will benefit both our students and staff to have an extra week of planning and preparing for a great start."
The change won't impact in-person, face-to-face classes, which are still slated to begin on Tuesday and Thursday this week for some student cohorts.
The district said in the news release: "Many of these staff members have moved into new virtual roles in recent days to better accommodate the number of families requesting a fully virtual option to begin the school year. This time will benefit both students and staff to prepare for a great start."
The new virtual learning schedule will also apply to students in the Eau Claire Virtual School.
Next week's schedule for elementary students is:
• Cohort A: Students will pick up technology devices on Tuesday. There will be no in-person learning on this day. These students will begin in-person learning Sept. 8.
• Cohort B: Students will begin in-person learning and receive their devices on Thursday.
• Cohort C (virtual only): Students will pick up their devices on Monday and begin learning on Sept. 8.
• Cohort D (grades 1-2): Students will begin in-person learning and receive their devices on Thursday.
Next week's schedule for middle and high school students is:
• Cohort A: Students will begin in-person instruction on Tuesday.
• Cohort B: Students will begin in-person instruction on Thursday.
• Cohort C (virtual only): Students will pick up devices on Monday and begin learning on Sept. 8.
Parents who have questions or don't know what cohort their students are enrolled in should contact their school as soon as possible, the district said.
“As we get ready to provide both in-person and virtual instruction to our students this fall, we are asking for a little more time to ensure we can deliver the best possible learning experience during this challenging time,” Johnson said in a statement. “While this school year will certainly be unusual, we are confident that we will be able to offer a high level of rigor and quality, just as our families have come to expect of ECASD. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to make that happen.”
The Eau Claire school district isn't the only western Wisconsin district to delay some of its instruction. The Thorp school district announced this week it would delay the opening of its schools by two weeks because several staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eau Claire district's decision to delay was not spurred by cases of COVID-19 in teachers or staff, Johnson said Friday.