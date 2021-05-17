EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire schools referendum is likely to be on the ballot in November 2022, instead of in April 2022.
The Eau Claire school board on Monday signaled agreement in delaying a potential referendum that was aimed for next spring.
School officials said last week that the pandemic has strained staff resources and muddied student enrollment projections.
“We simply do not have the present ability for a successful campaign on the (April) timeline,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson on Monday night.
Moving a referendum from April to November wouldn’t impact the timeline of construction projects, if the referendum is successful, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services. If the school board decides to ask for funds for new construction, either a successful April referendum or a successful November referendum would mean the bulk of construction would begin in summer 2023.
“If the referendum was capital and approved in April, we’d still need to go to bid and get all the plans and contractors on board, and there just isn’t enough time to get a whole lot of significant construction done going to bid in late April,” Abby Johnson said of a possible April 2022 referendum.
The board is tentatively scheduled to set a referendum question in August 2022.
New student representatives named
Students Aislyn Berg of Memorial High School, Reed Lokken of North High School and Samuel Schmitz of the Eau Claire Virtual School will be the school board’s student representatives for the 2021-22 school year, replacing Emery Thul and Zoe Wolfe of Memorial and North, respectively.
“You have challenged us throughout the year, you have shared with us the trials and tribulations and successes that you and your peers have gone through … I think the entire board would say you’ve challenged us as well to think about how we can use our student representation,” said school board President Tim Nordin to Thul and Wolfe.
It is the first year the Eau Claire Virtual School will have a representative. The board voted in April to allow representatives from all Eau Claire high schools, including ECVS and McKinley Charter School.
Student representatives serve September through May and update the board on student matters and opinions, but don’t have voting rights.
In other school district news:
- The board voted to approve a construction contract for a project on Eau Claire’s east side. The board in March voted to lease a new building at 2132 EastRidge Center on Hastings Way to house the district’s transition program for 18- to 21-year-olds. The program teaches older special education students about independent living, social skills, employment and advocating for themselves. The district is renovating the building before the program moves there.
- The board met in closed session Monday to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
- The board heard a discussion about middle school students’ quarter grades from the 2020-21 school year, compared to previous school years. For more details, see Wednesday’s Leader-Telegram.