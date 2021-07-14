EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district is creating a new committee to advise its equity efforts.
The district’s Equity Steering Committee will “seek members from groups historically marginalized in our system” and will include parents, middle and high school students, district staff and community members, the district announced in June.
The new committee will advise the school district as it reviews existing politics and forms a broad three- to five-year equity plan.
The district also hopes the committee will achieve goals listed in the Eau Claire school board’s new equity statement, which the board voted to formally adopt in March. That statement says the district will aim to eliminate “the systemic racism present in our society and schools while building an equitable and inclusive school community.”
The statement references the state’s and district’s achievement gaps between white students and students of color. It also mentions an uneven suspension rate between students of color and white students.
The district, not the school board, will run the new equity committee, said school board president Tim Nordin.
“It’s not led or overseen by the board,” Nordin told the Leader-Telegram. “The board works with the superintendent, essentially, so we’re certainly going to be interested in the work of the committee because it will apply to overall equity and antiracism work.”
The committee will work on creating a district-wide equity plan, which the school board is expected to review for the first time this fall, Nordin added.
“I think this, the ability to get involved and bring people’s voices to the table, is something the board and district is very serious about right now,” Nordin said. “We need all those perspectives to have the best view. How can we make this district better for every student, and how can we build up those groups we’ve previously left behind and not taken care of?”
The Eau Claire school board has repeatedly referenced equity — especially involving academic outcomes for students of color — in several discussions and policy decisions it made in the last year. (Equity within schools, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, means all students have “access to the resources and educational rigor they need at the right moment in their education, across race, gender, ethnicity, language, ability, sexual orientation, family background, and/or family income.”)
In November the board unanimously voted to end the district’s practice of diverting students into different classes based on ability and achievement, instead approving a policy that would integrate students into mixed-ability classrooms but still cluster higher-achieving students into small groups within those classrooms. Several board members said the old policy wasn’t equitable to students of color, students at a lower socio-economic level and English language learners.
The school board in April also adopted a new model of governing the district. Among other changes, the new model requires the superintendent to create an equity plan with annual, five-, 10- and 20-year goals.
“All those things are pointing to the board’s expectations that the district take seriously increasing equity for students, and working toward being an antiracist district,” Nordin said. “This is one of the ways the superintendent and administration, the district as a whole, is working toward that.”
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson said in an emailed statement to the Leader-Telegram: “Our Equity Steering Committee will be a district-driven process as we continue our efforts to ensure we are meeting the needs of our underrepresented groups of students, ultimately benefiting all.”
A public informational session for people interested in the new committee was slated to be held Wednesday.
Meetings will be held monthly in the evenings, but the district hasn’t yet set specific meeting dates and times.