If the Eau Claire school board decides to move forward with a referendum addressing overcrowding at several schools on Eau Claire’s south side, the question would likely be on ballots in the spring or fall of 2021.
To begin construction in summer 2022, the board would have to hold a referendum in April or November 2021, said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
“You probably should make that decision sometime in January, or early February (2020) at the latest,” Hardebeck told board members at a meeting of the Budget Development Committee Tuesday afternoon.
Overcrowding at south side schools would likely be the centerpiece of a 2021 referendum, committee chair and board member Aaron Harder said.
“I’d be surprised, if we don’t find another way to address the south side, if that wasn’t a centerpiece of a referendum,” Harder said.
A November report showed that Putnam Heights and Meadowview elementaries are over 90% capacity for the 2019-20 school year. Flynn, Manz and Robbins elementaries are all between 75% and 90% capacity, according to the report. The district is also seeing a growing demand for early childhood education.
School board members said earlier this month that the answer might be expanding existing buildings or building new facilities.
“We know there’s a likelihood we’re going to be short on money, but as to where the needs are going to be, that would be a process (for a needs assessment),” Harder said.
Eau Claire taxpayers passed an $87.9 million schools referendum in 2016, which funded operating expenses and school building upgrades.
A $52 million referendum passed in 2011 spurred expansions at Putnam Heights, Robbins and Sherman elementary schools, as well as at DeLong Middle School.
School districts use referendum questions to ask for taxpayers’ permission to raise property taxes, thus exceeding the state’s revenue caps, to pay for projects or expenses.
School referenda are becoming more popular in Wisconsin. Statewide, taxpayers approved a record number in 2018, voting to pass 77 of 82 referendum questions in the November 2018 election, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Referendum debt
If taxpayers voted to pass a referendum in April 2021, the increase in property taxes would go into effect on 2022 tax bills, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services.
“It gives you almost two years to plan,” Hardebeck said. “It’s really a matter of how much urgency you think there is to run the referendum.”
Starting the referendum process means the board must hold listening sessions and discuss how much money they should ask for from taxpayers, Hardebeck said.
“You also have to take into consideration that once you get that input, and you start developing your question, you have to go back to the public and survey them,” Hardebeck said.
The district is also planning for a drop in its tax levy next year, when taxpayers will see their first drop in debt since the 2016 referendum was passed, Johnson said.
The 2016 referendum’s impact on property tax bills was an additional 95 cents per $1,000 in property value during each year of the referendum’s 15-year life.
The board is slated to discuss referendum proceedings at a Monday work session.
The discussion on south side overcrowding comes months after the board approved boundary changes for seven other elementaries on the north side. That effort was aimed at keeping school capacity between 75 and 85%.