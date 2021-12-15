EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district’s Equity Steering Committee has met three times since it was formed this summer, according to documents released to the Leader-Telegram.
School officials said the committee will advise the school district on equity-related matters.
In its three meetings this fall, the equity committee was slated to discuss topics including the school board’s equity policy; the committee’s overall charge and what actions it will prioritize; a return-to-school plan and survey; and the spending of federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the district, according to meeting agendas the Leader-Telegram obtained through an open records request.
The district has not opened the committee’s meetings to the public, and it has not announced when the committee meets — requirements for meetings of governmental bodies that are subject to Wisconsin open meetings law.
In response to an inquiry by the Leader-Telegram, the school district has declined to release detailed information about the outcomes of committee meetings, arguing that the group is not subject to open meetings law.
District, legal experts disagree
The state’s open meetings law requires meetings of state and local governmental bodies to be open to the public, unless, provided by law, the body enters closed session.
The school district told the Leader-Telegram the equity committee is exempt from the law because the group is operated by the district itself, not by the school board. (No school board members sit on the committee.)
In a statement to the Leader-Telegram, the school district cited a concurring opinion from a 2013 Wisconsin Supreme Court case, Krueger v. Appleton Area School District Board of Education, in which a parent sued the Appleton school board and a district committee over a purported violation of open meetings law.
In an interview with the Leader-Telegram, Johnson said the district has been in contact with the Eau Claire County district attorney’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice about the matter.
“We have practical reasons to not have open meetings apply to this,” Johnson said. “... These meetings are not considered committees of the board, and the open meetings law shouldn’t be interpreted to apply to every meeting between administrators, employees and others to discuss how to implement specific policies or programs, or how to do our day-to-day jobs.”
Meetings about policies happen routinely, and making them subject to open meetings law would make it impossible to carry out the day-to-day duties of local government, Johnson said. He said the district also wants to protect the privacy of students who serve on the equity committee.
Wisconsin open meetings law experts disagreed with the district’s claim.
“I’m unaware of any distinction that can be reasonably drawn between the school board and the school district,” said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. “Both are public (and) involve public officials, and the meetings of any committees they create are subject to open meetings law.”
Day-to-day meetings will always happen in governmental bodies, but Lueders said he believes if a committee has been formed to perform a particular task, it should not be exempt from the law.
“I believe that the Krueger v. Appleton decision quite clearly establishes that if it’s a committee established by the school board or the school district to perform a particular purpose that meets regularly, it is subject to the rules for open meetings, including advanced notice and an agenda,” Lueders said.
Beth Bennett, executive director of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, said she believes a committee formed by the school district, not the school board, would “still have to be accountable to someone, and under those conditions, their documents and minutes would all be subject to the open records (law).”
Like any other public body, the equity committee has the ability to enter closed session or redact certain information from public documents to protect students’ privacy, Bennett said.
“This committee would be subject to open meetings law because it’s a formally constituted sub-unit of the school district,” Bennett said.
After an inquiry by the Leader-Telegram in late November, the school district initially did not release agendas and minutes from the equity committee’s meetings. In early December it released three agendas after the newspaper filed an open records request.
No meeting minutes were kept, only notes from breakout sessions, a district spokesperson said. The school district did not immediately release those notes; a district spokesperson said Tuesday that it was waiting for a legal opinion on their release.
Equity panel formed this summer
The school district announced in June it was seeking volunteers to serve on an equity steering committee. It sought parents, middle and high school students, district staff and community members, as well as “members from groups historically marginalized in our system,” it said in an announcement.
The committee’s work would center around inequities in Wisconsin education, Johnson said in a July informational session. He noted Wisconsin’s achievement gap between white and Black students — which is the largest in the nation, a national student assessment has found — and unequal graduation rates and rates of contact by school resource officers between students of color and white students in Eau Claire.
Forty-four people indicated interest in volunteering for the committee, the school district said. After they filled out an application, a “small administrative group” determined who would sit on the committee, Johnson said. Sixteen people, in addition to some Eau Claire students, are currently listed as members of the committee on the district’s website.
Johnson said the committee has three purposes: to advise the school district on how to fulfill an equity statement approved by the school board in March; to advise the school district in reviewing and revising policies to create more equitable policy; and to advise the school district on how to achieve specific equity benchmarks. (Included in those benchmarks is creating a district-wide equity plan with annual, five-, 10- and 20-year goals.)
Johnson said that the committee is advisory and doesn’t write or set district policy.
Stephanie Farrar of Eau Claire, one of the equity committee’s members, said the committee has so far focused on discussing the equity statement and what the committee will be tasked with.
They’ll also offer guidance on using COVID-19 federal relief money, largely looking at addressing learning loss that’s happened during the pandemic, Farrar said.
The Eau Claire school board has repeatedly referenced equity — especially involving academic outcomes for students of color — in several discussions and policy decisions it has made in the last two years. (Equity within schools, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, means all students have “access to the resources and educational rigor they need at the right moment in their education, across race, gender, ethnicity, language, ability, sexual orientation, family background, and/or family income.”)
The school board’s equity statement, which it approved in March, says the district will aim to eliminate “the systemic racism present in our society and schools while building an equitable and inclusive school community.” It references the state’s and district’s achievement gaps between white students and students of color, and an unequal suspension rate between students of color and white students.