EAU CLAIRE — Public school officials, school board members, public school advocates and about 40 onlookers gathered on Monday in Eau Claire to call for an increase in public education funding in the state’s 2021-23 budget. Area school officials entreated the public to ask Wisconsin legislators to increase special education and per-pupil funding for the next two years.
“This day is a direct result of the recent votes of the state’s Committee on Finance to cut 90% of proposed school funding in the governor’s budget,” said Chris Hambuch-Boyle, former Eau Claire school board president and organizer for the Wisconsin Public Education Network.
The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, last week released its draft of the state’s next biennial budget.
The budget proposal would give public schools an additional $128 million in state funding over two years, which is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
However, Republicans have defended the cut, noting that Wisconsin schools are slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.
Speakers at the Monday event, held outside the school district’s administration building in downtown Eau Claire, included representatives from the Eau Claire school board, district administration, the district’s Hmong PTA and two high school alumni.
“We’re all concerned about the state budget and its possible impact on our students, staff and families,” said Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent. “... We desperately need our legislators to collaborate to increase our revenue limits, school aid and the special education reimbursement rate.”
Eau Claire school board member Josh Clements knocked the state finance committee’s current budget plan for not ramping up K-12 dollars, “even in light of state tax revenues coming in over $4 billion more than expected.”
Clements compared 2020 to “a year of drought.”
Local school officials also said they hope the Legislature increases revenue limits.
Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, said the Eau Claire school district — the eighth largest in the state — is hobbled by a lower-than-average revenue limit, ranking 258 out of 421 school districts in the state in its revenue limit per pupil.
The school district is asking the Joint Finance Committee to support the $200 per pupil general revenue increase that Evers requested this spring, Johnson said.
“If we were at the state average, that would provide an additional $2.7 million for us to provide education to support all our students in Eau Claire,” Johnson said Monday.
School leaders in Madison and Milwaukee held similar press conferences Monday, criticizing state Republicans’ school funding plan and advocating for a bump in state aid.
Budget could soon get a vote
Republicans have stood by their cut to Evers’ K-12 state funding proposal, noting that Wisconsin schools are slated to get an infusion of federal pandemic relief money.
Nearly all of that federal money would have been in jeopardy unless the state spent nearly $400 million more on schools. The budget committee last week solved the problem by cutting schools’ and technical colleges’ share of local property taxes by $647 million and backfilling the lost revenue with state aid. The move would ensure that the state is spending enough on schools to qualify for the federal aid, but it wouldn’t provide schools any additional money beyond the $128 million Republicans already earmarked for them.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam and co-chairman of the finance committee, said in a statement Monday that Republicans have said “over and over” that they took the federal aid into consideration when they were drawing up the K-12 budget and that the influx amounts to an average of nearly $3,000 more per student.
Districts can use that federal aid over the next four years to reimburse themselves for a host of expenses, including providing mental health support, sanitizing facilities, maintaining operations, keeping staff on the payroll and addressing learning loss among students.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said the finance committee’s funding plan meets the benchmark to get the federal funding for Wisconsin schools. “Schools in my district will be getting unprecedented increases,” Bernier said in a statement Monday.
Special education plan yields criticism
The Republicans’ budget plan would reimburse school districts 30% of special education costs in the second year of the budget, up from 28.2% currently. (The Evers budget would increase reimbursement to 45% in the first year and 50% in the second.)
Eau Claire school officials say the Republicans’ plan for a 30% reimbursement rate isn’t enough.
The Eau Claire school district anticipated allocating $17 million to special education in the 2020-21 school year, Johnson said. The majority of that money goes to staffing costs.
If the state reimbursement rate for special education went up to 45%, it would generate $3 million for the school district, Johnson said.
The Eau Claire Hmong PTA is urging legislators to bump up the reimbursement rate for special education to at least 50%, said Pa Thao, Hmong PTA treasurer.
The proposed state budget from the Joint Finance Committee also includes:
- $3.3 billion in income and property tax cuts. The provisions include $2.7 billion in cuts for people who earn between $24,000 and $2654,000 annually and nearly $650 million in local property tax cuts for schools and technical colleges. The budget would backfill that lost revenue with state aid. Residents would see a property tax bill but schools would come out even.
- No gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases.
- The UW System’s eight-year tuition freeze would end this fall under the GOP budget. UW schools would also receive a fraction of what Evers proposed — an $8.25 million increase in funding, compared with $192 million.
The Legislature is slated to vote on the budget as early as next week.