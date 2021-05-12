EAU CLAIRE — School officials on Wednesday floated the idea of delaying a potential Eau Claire schools referendum from spring 2022 to fall 2022, citing the pandemic’s impact on enrollment predictions and staff resources.
If the school board agrees, it would be the second time a planned referendum is delayed. The school board in the fall postponed a planned 2021 referendum, instead tentatively setting their sights on April 2022.
But the pandemic’s continued impact on the school district means referendum planning this fall would strain its resources, Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson said at a Wednesday budget committee meeting.
The board and school administrators “face significant challenges to meet deadlines” in planning for an April 2022 referendum, Johnson said.
Moving between hybrid to all-virtual classes — and transitioning students and teachers to more face-to-face classes this spring — has taken up the time and resources school staff would need to help plan a referendum, he said.
“We’ve switched instructional models for three levels (and) we’re still dedicating immense time to finishing this year strongly,” Johnson said. “This kind of work demands a tremendous level of focus from many employees and groups.”
Johnson said he’d like the district’s enrollment situation to be “far clearer before we begin our preparations and presentations” for a referendum.
Student enrollment decreased by nearly 5% across the district in fall 2020 during the height of the pandemic’s local impact, though the district saw enrollment increase for at least two years before that.
Johnson said in December that the district likely won’t know how enrollment will bounce back until later in 2021.
Inside a possible Eau Claire referendum
The school board hasn’t yet decided if the referendum will focus on maintenance projects, new construction, operational costs or a combination.
If it decides to delay a referendum until Nov. 8, 2022, the board likely wouldn’t finalize its precise referendum question until summer 2022, according to a proposed timeline.
But district committees have hinted at projects the board might consider.
In July 2020 a school district committee recommended that a referendum include $16 million in additions to Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, which would add around 470 student seats.
For several years school officials and board members have said they’re concerned about the south side elementary schools nearing 100% capacity, though enrollment shrank slightly in the fall.
School administrators have also floated renovations at South Middle School and maintenance projects at Roosevelt Elementary School as potential referendum projects.
The South and Roosevelt projects were removed from the November 2016 referendum because they would have added a significant price tag, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, on Wednesday.
The school board is slated to meet on Monday.