EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers and state schools Superintendent Jill Underly stopped in Eau Claire on Wednesday to play some "getting to know you" games with DeLong Middle School students on the first day of the new school year.
But an unmistakable seriousness loomed over the lighthearted activities: the start of a third consecutive school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the final months of 2019-20 shifted to all-virtual schooling as the pandemic emerged, the district during the spring 2021 semester used shortened weeks and a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction to limit risk for students. Full-time in-person instruction will return this year, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Mandatory masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools regardless of vaccination status, as recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be the most visible virus mitigation strategy in the Eau Claire district and several other districts across the state. The district announced in July that after-school activities and athletics would return to regular schedules and seasons.
"It feels so good to start the year quote-unquote normal," Underly said.
Armed with more knowledge about the virus, education officials are more confident this year about strategies to deal with the the coronavirus, Underly explained in a recent editorial.
"We just have to adjust and learn how to live with it," Underly said Wednesday. "COVID, unfortunately, has shown us it's not going anywhere. So we have to figure out how we co-exist with it and minimize disruptions in learning."
Meanwhile, the Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 1,699 — the highest level in more than six months. The agency advised state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings and stay home if they feel sick to help prevent further spread of the virus in their communities.
When it comes to students, less than half of Eau Claire County teens from 13 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, and all children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines.
While acknowledging the mask mandate has been controversial, Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson said he is pleased that students' back-to-school experience will be closer to normal this fall.
"One thing I think everybody agrees on in the Eau Claire area is that kids need to be in school five days a week in person," Johnson said, noting that the in-person setting is important for social and emotional connections as well as academics.
At DeLong, Principal Michele Wiberg said she detects a positive vibe among teachers and staff.
"Staff are excited to have kids back in school five days and have a more normal year," Wiberg said. "It’s been a great start to the day and a great start to the year."
When cases of COVID-19 inevitably pop up among students this year, Wiberg said teachers will ensure they get access to their lessons and get whatever else they need to stay caught up in their classwork via the school's online learning platform.
However, Johnson said, district students who need to be isolated or quarantined because of a positive COVID test will not be allowed to shift to virtual delivery — an option chosen by about 2,000 students last year — or to the Eau Claire Virtual School. Enrollment in the district's virtual school is up from 50 last year to about 170 in 2021-22.
Evers did not make any public comments during the appearance, one of three school visits he was scheduled to make around the state Wednesday.
Earlier this week, WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that the governor said he recognizes it's a local decision but applauds those districts that are following the science by taking steps such as requiring masks to keep students and staff safe.
"Seeing those school board meetings being ripped apart by people that care on both sides is really disappointing because it’s going to make it more difficult to start the school year," Evers said. "I think it's going to be a good start to the school year as long as we can keep the politics out of it. People just need to settle down, do what they can, let the boards of education do their job and get school going."
Underly agreed with that sentiment, saying, "We need to do whatever it takes because at the end of the day it's not about us; it's about the kids and it's about their learning."