EAU CLAIRE — The tax burden tied to a $98.6 million referendum approved by Eau Claire school district voters in November is shrinking due to lower interest rates.
When proposed last fall, the referendum was anticipated to add $80 to the property tax bill for a $200,000 home.
But the Eau Claire school district announced Thursday that it was able to get a lower interest rate on its borrowing, which will result in a smaller tax hike for property owners.
Now the tax impact is calculated at $70 on that typical $200,000 home located within the school district.
And instead of 20 years of that elevated tax level to pay off the debt, the more attractive financing has reduced the duration to 19 years.
In fall when proposing the referendum to voters, the school district had expected it would be paying 4.75% interest on bonds for the referendum. But when it sold the bonds on Wednesday, the district's financial advisor at Baird was able to secure a lower interest rate of 3.67%.
When the school board voted on Dec. 5 to issue bonds, it gave district leaders a few months to try and get the lowest rate possible. Interest rates had been rising at the end of last year, but the district's advisor called this week to say it looked like an opportune time to get a good rate on the bonds.
"It just happened to be the market looked favorable this week," said Abby Johnson, the school district's executive director of business services.
Over the course of the referendum, the school district calculated the lower rate will result in a savings of $8.46 million in interest payments.
In the Nov. 8 election, 64% of voters in the school district approved the referendum that will pay for capital projects at several buildings over the next few years.
The biggest portion of the referendum — $43.7 million — is going to classroom additions and major renovations at South Middle School.
The two high schools in the district — North and Memorial — are getting $20.9 million and $19.7 million, respectively, in upgrades. Those projects include classroom additions, cafeteria expansions and installing turf on their football fields.
At Putnam Heights Elementary, additional classrooms and other remodeling work there is expected to cost $6.9 million.
This leaves about $8.4 million remaining for smaller building updates at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Sam Davey and Sherman elementaries, and Northstar Middle School.