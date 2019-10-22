Unable to find a better offer or an affordable way to return it to Eau Claire, the city decided to sell its historic steam locomotive to a Duluth, Minn. museum for $8.
The City Council exercised its right to buy the locomotive, which had long resided in Carson Park, for $4 last year but voted 10-0 Tuesday to sell Soo Line No. 2719 and its tender to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.
“Over the past 15 months of city ownership, the locomotive has been stored at the museum,” city attorney Stephen Nick noted.
The locomotive had been on display at the museum since 2006 under a prior agreement with the Locomotive and Tower Preservation Fund, a local volunteer group that had refurbished the engine after it was taken out of Carson Park in 1996.
Ownership of No. 2719 went to the city in 2015, and the City Council opted to sell it to the museum for $2. But the city retained its right to buy back the locomotive and opted to do that in July 2018 in the hopes of returning it to Eau Claire for display.
Councilman David Strobel had been the main supporter for returning the locomotive and tender to Eau Claire, but relented as cost estimates for transporting No. 2719 grew.
“All of them well exceeded the $100,000 budget,” Nick said Tuesday.
Leaving office in April after serving six years on the council, Strobel had hoped the city could retain ownership of the locomotive and lease it to a museum where it would reside.
But Nick said the museum didn’t want that arrangement.
The city also sought other offers for the locomotive, with some showing interest in it, but nothing materialized.
“The outside parties never made any formal proposals of any sort,” Nick said.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert had co-sponsored Strobel’s push to get the locomotive back to the Chippewa Valley and acknowledged the efforts of his former colleague and city staff that tried to accomplish that.
“A lot of different options were explored but none of them were viable with the budget we had,” Gragert said.
He added that the train museum was very ambitious in its desire to keep the locomotive there.
“Ultimately it is probably in the best interests of the locomotive itself that it stay in a museum,” Gragert concluded.
The city’s agreement to sell No. 2719 does mention that it be preserved as a historic artifact and the hope that it could be restored to working order again.
The steam locomotive was built in 1923 and operated until the mid-1950s. It came out of retirement in 1959 and hauled the last steam trains on the Soo Line tracks.
It was given to the city of Eau Claire and was on display in Carson Park from 1960 to 1996.
In 1994, it was the first train locomotive in Wisconsin to be named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• Mosinee-based developer S.C. Swiderski’s plans for a large rental housing development along the North Crossing received rezoning approval, which allows planning for the building project to move forward.
• A revised version of an anti-racism resolution was approved in a 10-0 council vote. The document was drafted in response to racial slur found last month on a UW-Eau Claire student’s dorm room door.
• A group of volunteers trying to fundraise for improvements in Carson Park’s baseball stadium got a one-year extension for its agreement with the city. The Carson Park Baseball Renovation Group now has until September 2020 to raise $1.5 million for new bleachers, dugouts, restrooms and a merchandise sale area.
• The city signed a document stating it will work with Cedar Falls, Iowa-based development firm Merge on the new downtown transit transfer center project, which will include covered parking and apartments. The memorandum of understanding approved unanimously by the council marks the start of a 90-day negotiation period with Merge with the goal of creating a developers agreement.
• Red Coal BBQ, 2839 Mall Drive, was awarded the liquor license previously held by Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, which closed in April.