EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Eau Claire’s senior center announced she will retire at the end of March, capping off a 16-year tenure of overseeing growth and change at the daytime hangout for people older than 50.
Mary Pica-Anderson, who began working as executive director of L.E. Phillips Senior Center in February 2006, recalled taking her first steps in the building when she was there to interview for the job.
“The minute I walked through the door I saw people playing cards, gathered around tables with a cup of coffee, hard at work in a computer class. It was clear to me: the L.E. Phillips Senior Center was all about people, people with energy, enthusiasm and enjoying the company of others with like interests,” she wrote earlier this week in an email to the center’s users. “I knew immediately that if I were the lucky one, this was my next stop in my working career.”
During her time, the center grew its parking as it saw increasing use, but also recently expanded its walls.
A $3 million construction project completed in spring had created a new 4,000-square-foot fitness room and renovated the building’s basement to provide rooms for group meetings and quiet activities.
Pica-Anderson didn’t take all of the credit for the center’s growth, giving nods to its board of directors, fellow employees and community partners, including the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation.
“None of my accomplishments were done alone,” she said in a news release about her impending retirement.
Jim Deignan, president of the center’s board of directors, praised Pica-Anderson’s dedication to the center and seniors that use it.
“She represented the senior center with passion and treated the facility as if it was her own,” he said in the news release.
Pica-Anderson said the decision to retire was not an easy one and she’s been grateful for her time working at the center. In the news release, she said “it just seemed like the right time to pass on the opportunity to someone else to lead this wonderful facility.”
Pica-Anderson said the part of the job she’ll miss the most is the center’s members and all of the knowledge and experiences they have to share.
“They are already giving me retirement advice,” she said.
The center’s board of directors has begun to take applications for a new executive director. The board will begin reviewing applications by mid-February.