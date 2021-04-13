EAU CLAIRE — “This is so cool.”
Dianne Fossum of Eau Claire found herself uttering those words over and over Monday as she walked around the newly renovated L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
The upgraded center, which reopened this week after closing twice in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, received rave reviews from several seniors who were happy to regain access to one of their favorite places to work out, take classes, play cards and socialize with friends.
“When the center reopened on April 12, I was overwhelmed with joy,” said Fossum, an avid user of the building’s fitness facility. “I have missed going there so much.”
That’s exactly the kind of sentiment that prompted Senior Center officials to unlock the doors even though the coronavirus hasn’t completely gone away and the $3 million renovation isn’t quite done.
“We took time to do research and get a lot of responses from our participants, and we kept hearing, ‘We’re vaccinated, and we’d love to come back,’” said Mary Pica-Anderson, executive director of the center at 1616 Bellinger St. “It was time.”
The facility, open for the slightly reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, is still requiring masks and asking guests to social distance. Staff expect to gradually resume more programs and classes as leaders and participants feel comfortable.
“We will work to become part of the solution so that there will be a day in which the guidelines will be reduced or gone entirely and we are all as safe as can be expected in this ever-changing world we navigate through,” Pica-Anderson said in a statement announcing the center’s reopening on its website.
Guests were particularly excited about the new 4,000-square-foot fitness room on the ground floor with windows to let in natural light, decorative blue and green panels suspended from the ceiling and rows of exercise equipment.
Rose Hartlich of Eau Claire was enjoying the new ambiance Tuesday afternoon as she logged miles on a treadmill.
“It’s beautiful,” said Harlich, who anticipates jumping right back into her old routine of going to the center for about two hours a day Monday through Friday. “I really missed it.”
Other improvements include a spruced-up entry and a remodeled basement level with a 7,000-square-foot community center for meeting rooms and quiet areas for reading, playing games and relaxing by a new fireplace.
Nancy Hallin of Eau Claire also was impressed with the changes. She attended the center on Monday, working out for about an hour in the fitness room, browsing in the library and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends in the gathering room.
“I am thrilled that the Senior Center has reopened,” Hallin said. “This is a beautiful center for seniors. ... Eau Claire treats seniors well.”
Four old friends — Nancy Blomlie of Chippewa Falls, Ceil Zappa of Bloomer and June Saeg and Pat Gardow of Eau Claire — looked right at home Tuesday playing bridge in one of the large gathering rooms.
“It’s a wonderful, beautiful, refreshing place for LOLs like me. That’s little old ladies,” Zappa said, igniting a new round of laughter among the group.
Blomlie said she is happy to be able to see her friends again and play bridge.
Pica-Anderson recognizes that the center is a key component of the physical and mental well-being of many Chippewa Valley seniors.
“That’s why this center is so important to the community,” she said. “It becomes the hub where seniors can reconnect with old friends and make new friends with like minds and like interests.”
Pica-Anderson estimated that construction is about 90% done on the interior, with significant work yet to be done on the parking lots and the entry road. The goal is to have all construction completed by the end of May, after which a grand reopening will be planned.