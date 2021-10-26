EAU CLAIRE — A planned UW-Eau Claire event center will get nearly $7.88 million from the city government, which also is expected to make $4.19 million in public infrastructure improvements around the facility.
The Eau Claire City Council set terms during its Tuesday afternoon meeting for public contributions to the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House.
“I feel really confident that this is a benefit that will serve our entire community,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said before casting her vote in favor of city support for the large building project.
Planned for land along Menomonie Street, the multipurpose facility would be home to UW-Eau Claire basketball, a wellness and fitness center, and the university’s athletics department. With a capacity of about 5,000 seats, the event center is also designed to draw concerts, youth sports tournaments, other indoor events and commencements.
Approved in a 10-0 vote — Councilman Roderick Jones, a university employee, abstained — the terms will be the basis for a detailed development agreement to be written and agreed upon by all parties.
Having the capacity to attract larger acts to Eau Claire as well as being energy efficient were requirements previously expressed by the City Council to get funding.
On Tuesday, the city added a few more conditions intended to ensure the new center run by the university will get use from the broader Eau Claire community.
That included requiring the university to attract at least 10 events per year with the entire community as the intended audience — similar to how downtown performing arts center Pablo Center at the Confluence plans its schedule.
The city will also be guaranteed use of the new event center for 15 dates annually for sports tournaments or other events at a lower, negotiated rental rate.
In times of natural disaster, the Sonnentag complex will also be used as an emergency shelter for the community, per the city’s terms.
Another caveat included in the terms is that the center will not require any city subsidy to pay for its operations costs.
Construction of the center is set to begin in spring and take two years to complete.
Pay as you grow
Eau Claire’s cash grants toward the Sonnentag project will not be handed out in a lump sum, but as construction proceeds and the area grows in value.
Milestones in construction will determine when $3.9 million of the city’s contribution will be doled out.
When there’s at least $5 million worth of construction work at the site, the city would provide $1.5 million. Reaching the halfway point of construction would release another $1.5 million. Completing construction and getting ready to open its doors would release $900,000 from the city.
Private investment associated with the Sonnentag Event Center will decide when $3.58 million of the city’s contribution will be paid out.
While the center and its field house — anticipated to cost a total of $85.6 million, the university stated in July — would be tax-exempt, other buildings planned next to it that would not have the same status.
Mayo Clinic Health System plans to build a $15 million clinic for its imaging services and sports medicine program next to the center.
City Finance Director Jay Winzenz said that building is expected to be subject to property taxes, as it would be viewed as a physician’s office, not a hospital.
Terms signed by the city on Tuesday also stated the university has lined up local company Pablo Properties to build a hotel and restaurant next to the Sonnentag Event Center.
At least $25 million in taxable value must be built, according to the city’s terms sheet.
Those new taxable buildings as well as other private development that occurs close to the new event center would contribute tax dollars to Eau Claire’s Tax Increment Financing District No. 14. Funds that go into that district will pay for the city’s contribution to the center as well as infrastructure projects along Menomonie Street.
There are $4.19 million in city projects planned to improve traffic flow around the center for motor vehicles and pedestrians. In addition to building a street that can handle the influx of traffic to the center, the city plans to replace a crosswalk on Menomonie Street with a pedestrian underpass. City officials are hopeful they city can secure a $1.7 million state grant to help pay for that underpass.
The city’s direct contribution to the Sonnentag project also includes costs for financing a pledge made by the local convention and visitors bureau. So the full amount is available when the center opens, the city agreed to borrow $2.4 million to cover Visit Eau Claire’s pledge. The bureau’s allocation of hotel room taxes will pay off that debt over time, but the city will still incur $400,000 in interest payments.
Positive reception
Before casting their votes in favor of terms for an agreement, City Council members spoke about how they believe the new center will benefit Eau Claire.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said in addition to being a facility that can help the city grow, she believes the new event center will be important to the Randall Park Neighborhood where it is to be built.
“I see this as another piece to help a neighborhood from surviving to thriving more,” she said.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert remarked that the new center’s location away from campus could encourage more city residents to attend university basketball games and other events.
“It brings some of the events from Zorn Arena farther out into the public and makes them more accessible,” Gragert said.
Councilman David Klinkhammer thanked John and Carolyn Sonnentag — two UW-Eau Claire alumni who started the project with their $10 million gift in 2014 — for their patience.
“It’s a project and venue we’ve talked about for years and years and years,” he said, “and it’s about to become a reality.”
Councilwoman Emily Berge also added her thanks to university students, who in an April referendum agreed to increase their fees to pay rent for the new center.
“If that vote would’ve failed, I don’t know we’d be discussing this,” Berge said.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• City meetings can be held using online videoconferencing for another three months — through Jan. 11 — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the council unanimously decided.
• The city will submit a grant application for $250,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. on behalf of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire to help with construction of its new downtown facility.
• Eau Claire firm Market & Johnson was awarded a $781,684 contract to replace the roof on the city’s Central Maintenance Building.
• Pablo Group will be able to install four electric car chargers in a downtown city parking ramp, the council unanimously decided.