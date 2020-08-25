EAU CLAIRE — The city is tapping $350,000 from its general fund to pay higher elections costs and increased subsidies to public recreation and parking facilities that are tied to COVID-19.
During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the City Council voted 11-0 to approve reallocating the money in its current budget to deal with the financial ramifications of the pandemic.
“The 2020 budget has been significantly impacted in certain areas due to COVID-19,” finance director Jay Winzenz told the council.
Among those is $70,000 in overtime and $30,000 in additional postage for the city’s elections office related to early and absentee voting. The majority of city voters used those methods to cast a ballot in the April election, and they’re anticipated to be popular again in the Nov. 3 election as people seek to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus by staying away from polling places on Election Day.
City Manager Dale Peters said between 8,000 and 12,000 voters are expected to cast a ballot in October using drive-thru voting stations behind City Hall in advance of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Councilwoman Emily Berge noted that states and cities are getting some aid for their increased elections costs through the federal coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act.
The city will apply for those funds to help pay for elections expenses, but Winzenz noted those won’t help in areas where the city is coming up short on expected revenues.
Those areas include recreational facilities that have been closed to prospective users and parking that’s been underutilized while businesses were partially closed.
The municipal ice center — closed in March as the pandemic was declared, then used as a homeless shelter since April — got a boost to its subsidy. The $50,000 shifted to Hobbs Ice Center is intended to make up for lost revenue from hockey teams and ice skaters who were unable to use the building for a good portion of the year.
A combination of COVID-19 precautions and repairs kept Fairfax Park Pool closed for the entire summer, leading the city to boost its subsidy to the public pool by $100,000.
As most downtown Eau Claire businesses were closed during statewide safer-at-home orders, the city gave them a break on fees for contracts they have for using spots in downtown parking ramps. Tuesday’s council vote pushed $100,000 into the public parking fund to make up for that lost revenue.
These fund balance transfers used to fill a hole in the city’s operating budget are not typical, but Winzenz said they were employed due to the unique nature of dealing with a pandemic.
“These types of COVID-related expenditures are one-time in nature,” he said. “Hopefully this will be the one and only pandemic we face in our lifetimes.”
Unrelated to COVID-19 but also approved in Tuesday’s vote, the city shifted $45,000 from its general fund into the tax increment financing district for the Water Street area. This represented half of what off-campus UW-Eau Claire dormitory Aspenson-Mogensen Hall, 222 Water St., paid for city services, per an agreement the city signed with Blugold Real Estate in 2019.
Early look at 2021
Winzenz also offered an early look at the city’s 2021 budget.
Even based on just maintaining the status quo for services and positions, there’s currently a $436,500 shortfall to start this year’s budget talks.
“I am confident that as a team we can all work together to present a balanced budget to the City Council, however, it may require some prioritization and difficult choices,” Winzenz wrote in a memo to the council.
The city usually does begin its annual budget talks with a shortfall figure, but the city manager is tasked with adjusting it to present a balanced budget proposal in early October.
“Between now and when city manager submits his budget, he’ll have the gap down to zero,” Winzenz said.
After Peters delivers his budget recommendations, the City Council will then deliberate on them for a few weeks before approving a 2021 budget in November.
Even with the early words of caution on the budget, council members already have expressed a desire for new positions and programs.
Chief among them is creating a city government position focused on equity, diversity and inclusion.
“I think it’s really essential we look seriously at a full-time, permanent leadership position at the city to scope out changes at how we do this work,” Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said.
She’s advocated for the new position at prior meetings and gained support from fellow council members.
“The EDI is a fair start,” Councilwoman Mai Xiong said. “That person would really give the city an idea on how it should be operating.”
Xiong has also asked the city to consider creating a position that would be a liaison to Eau Claire’s Hmong population.
Peters replied that he’s heard the council express their interest in those two new jobs, as well as creating a program that would have social workers accompany police officers on certain emergency calls.
“We’re very aware of those three issues of interest from the council and doing what we can with them,” Peters said.
COVID questions
In his preview of the 2021 budget, Winzenz called it a “very tight budget,” but it’s not the biggest gap that city leaders have closed.
A year ago, the figure was $935,000 and the year before that the budget began with a $307,000 shortfall.
Among the biggest perennial factors in the shortfall are rising wage and health insurance costs for city employees and state-imposed limits on how much municipalities can increase property taxes.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the economy is contributing to next year’s financial situation for the city.
One example is a decrease on interest earnings from money that is temporarily invested before the public projects it is slated for have begun to be built.
Last fall the interest rate on those investments was around 2%, but it took a deep dive in May to 0.14% and has stayed around that level, Winzenz said.
The city is currently projecting it will get $618,000 less in those interest earnings in 2021.
Then there are other areas in the budget where COVID-19 could become a persistent drag, but it’s not yet known to what degree.
Hobbs Ice Center revenues will vary depending on when or if local hockey teams will play. Whether they’ll be able to have spectators in the stands and buying concessions is another question that will affect how much money the ice center will make.
City buses have been running at reduced capacity, which could impact the contract Eau Claire Transit has with UW-Eau Claire for shuttling students between campus and housing areas.
Demand for the city’s recreation programs and spaces in parking structures also are expected to be impacted into 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic as well, Winzenz said.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• A housing development planned by Wurzer Builders for vacant land along Old Town Hall Road gained rezoning approval in an 11-0 vote of the council.
• Changes to the approval process for permits allowing backyard chickens in Eau Claire were postponed for three months to seek opinions of neighborhood groups and chickenkeepers.
• The emergency declaration that began March 17 in the city was extended again for another month. The state of emergency had been slated to expire Tuesday, but is now extended to Sept. 22.