EAU CLAIRE — The state government paid Eau Claire $558,364 last year in recognition of police and fire protection covering UW-Eau Claire and numerous state agency buildings located in the city.
But that’s only about a third of what a state formula said the city should’ve gotten from a property tax relief program that has seen its funding frozen while costs for services continue to rise.
“It’s really only in last decade that we saw that big divergence,” said Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and policy researcher with the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
A report issued Tuesday by the nonpartisan organization states that Wisconsin cities are only paid about 34.7% of what a state program says they are entitled to for providing local police, fire protection and municipal garbage service (where applicable) to tax-exempt state buildings. It’s the lowest reimbursement rate the program has had since it was established 47 years ago.
The state divided up $18.6 million — an annual payment frozen at that level since 2011 — among cities with state buildings last year. But the state’s own formula shows cities should’ve received a total of $53.6 million if the program was fully funded through the state budget.
“The amount each municipality gets is prorated to whatever the governor and legislature appropriates,” Sommerhauser said.
A list of the state’s top recipients of the payment is led by cities that are home to UW System campuses.
Madison was No. 1 with nearly $8.37 million paid by the state out of a $24.1 million entitlement. Milwaukee, Oshkosh, La Crosse and Eau Claire follow to complete the top five.
Though it didn’t rank high enough to make the list, Menomonie — home of UW-Stout — received $227,651 from the state out of the $801,177 that the funding formula says the city is entitled to.
While it is not home to a university, Chippewa Falls does have state facilities including the Northern Wisconsin Center. The city received $121,450 out of the $350,451 it was entitled to last year from the state program.
The gulf between what the program’s formula states cities are entitled to versus how much the state budget allocates toward them has widened significantly since 2009, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum report and information from the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Though the program rarely ever reimbursed cities for 100% of their costs, it was providing about 81% in 2008.
Then in 2009 — the last state budget under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle — the program’s annual allocation was cut from $22 million down to $20.65 million. Two years later, now under Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the state Legislature cut the program again, down to the annual $18.6 million that it remains at today. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintained the freeze on the program in his 2019-21 budget, a provision the GOP-controlled Legislature approved of.
Between 2009 and 2018, appropriations for the program went down while entitlements grew 55%. The latter was due to cities seeing higher personnel costs for police officers and firefighters, as well as the state undertaking more building projects. Madison especially saw construction of additional state facilities, outpacing increases in privately-held real estate values, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Construction projects in recent years at UW-Eau Claire, including the construction of Centennial Hall academic building, has resulted in the city seeing changes to its payments from the state, Eau Claire finance director Jay Winzenz said.
"Our portion of that total pot of money the state appropriates does increase slightly,” he said.
But looking at the big picture, Winzenz said that essentially means cities with new state projects get a little more until other projects happen in different cities.
“It just means that pie gets divided up in slightly different pieces,” he said.
Both the Wisconsin Policy Forum and Legislative Fiscal Bureau do not take a stance on the program’s funding, but note there is debate around it.
The program began in 1973 with the idea that residents of cities that are home to state buildings shouldn’t bear the whole cost of municipal services that cover those state properties, which don’t contribute to the local tax base.
“Some local officials have argued that proration of entitlements results in municipalities not being fully compensated for the services they provide to state facilities,” the Legislative Fiscal Bureau stated in the informational paper issued last year. “Consequently, the cost of providing municipal services is shifted from the state-owned exempt property to owners of taxable property.”
But the counterargument is that by hosting universities, correctional institutions and other large state facilities, these cities get more employment and a related economic boost.
“A legitimate case can be made that, by locating jobs in these municipalities, the state is already giving them their fair share of resources,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum stated in its report on Tuesday. “The flipside is that the reimbursement levels that some municipalities once enjoyed have lagged as their other fiscal pressures have grown, and that those levels may not appropriately account for costs they incur to provide essential services to large facilities such as prisons or universities.”
Sommerhauser said he was interested in researching the program as he felt it often goes under the radar, even though it can play a notable role in several cities’ budgets.
“For a handful of communities, it is a pretty significant thing,” he said, specifically referring to cities with UW System campuses.
In his fall city budget presentations to the Eau Claire City Council, Winzenz has not highlighted the state's payment for municipal services program as an area of concern.
"It’s not really a source of revenue we’ve seen a direct reduction on,” he said. "It's more eroded over time."
State-imposed property tax levy limits and declines in state shared revenues are more significant factors impacting city revenues, Winzenz said.