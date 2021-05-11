EAU CLAIRE — The City Council signed leases Tuesday with owners of two downtown Eau Claire parking lots.
In 10-0 votes, the council approved agreements with developer John Mogensen and Christ Church Cathedral to secure a combined total of 57 stalls in their parking lots for use by the public.
While the city has previously leased the Mogensen-controlled lot located next to The Informalist restaurant and The Lismore Hotel, the church lot is a new addition to Eau Claire's public parking inventory.
Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said the 25 spaces the city will rent in the lot at the south corner of South Farwell and Lake streets will partially make up for the loss of existing spaces when the new bus transfer center is under construction.
“It will be some relief for losing those parking stalls with the change in the transfer center,” she said.
Each lease will cost the city $12,000 annually, but that may be offset by revenue for those who park there. The city is still considering whether those lots should be free to park with a time limit or require payment through parking meters or another system.
• Also during Tuesday afternoon's City Council meeting, the sale of a 1.4-acre lot in Eau Claire's Sky Park Industrial Center was unanimously approved. Sold for $31,275, the land on International Drive is slated to be the spot for new offices for local company Real Land Surveying.