The Eau Claire Memorial community and Old Abe soccer is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Ryder Woodworth, an all-state midfielder who graduated from the school in the spring, died on Monday.
"He was a tremendous athlete," Memorial soccer coach David Kite said. "But I was blessed that he picked soccer. Instead of lucky, I'd say blessed now is the term."
Those close to him say he was in a fatal car accident. Further details have not yet been released by authorities.
On the pitch, Woodworth is remembered for his technicality, his ability to use his size and physicality to command the ball for a highly successful Old Abe soccer program. But more importantly, what stood out about him was his leadership, his sense of humor and his smile.
"I loved his sense of humor," Kite said. "And his smirk, of course. And his conscience. He knew when he'd done something wrong and he felt bad about it. He didn't disguise his feelings. They were always expressed, and that's what made him a fantastic captain."
He was known to let out a strong one-liner to lighten up the team.
"Ryder never failed to make a quiet room erupt into laughter and plant a smile on your face whenever you were having a rough day," former teammate Ethan Pawlak said in a message to the Leader-Telegram. "When you ran into Ryder in the halls at school or out in public, he would always say hello and direct a smile your way to ensure you were having a good day. Ryder was a very caring and thoughtful young man, and he lived every single day shedding his positive energy to all whom he approached."
Kite coached him for three years at the varsity level, seeing him develop into a captain his senior year. The two had a close relationship. Kite was more than willing to trust Woodworth to lead the team through unusual circumstances. Memorial sat out the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning players had to wait months longer than expected to finally get back on the field in the spring. The Old Abes still had a successful year, going 11-4.
He was an integral part of the Memorial team that made it down to Milwaukee for the state tournament during his junior year.
"As soon as he stepped on the field with the JV team as a freshman, he had a way about him," Kite said. "A real strong leader, real vocal, positive. He was probably the hardest worker on any team he played on."
A year-long joke developed with Kite and Woodworth during the latter's senior year. As captain, he was tasked with meeting with each game's referees prior to the opening kick for the coin toss. Winning the coin toss has little consequence at the high school soccer level — it simply determines who starts on which side, and the teams flip at halftime. Woodworth somehow lost every coin toss the entire season.
"He eventually just turned it into a joke," Kite said. "He just started laughing. He went through all seasons, he went through anger and then it just became amusement. ... We pretty much always walked back from the coin toss laughing."
Kite wasn't the only coach who saw Woodworth's impact. So did Bateaux FC coach Josh Ranft, who worked with Woodworth on Eau Claire's amateur soccer team as well as with the Eau Claire United U18 program.
"He was a talent; bigger than that, he was a sweet kid with a bright future," Ranft tweeted Tuesday. "His life was only getting started."
Woodworth was set to begin his collegiate soccer career at Division III UW-Superior this fall.
Pawlak launched a GoFundMe page on Tuesday in support of the family. As part of the fundraiser, members of the Eau Claire soccer community will be selling elastic bracelets with "Ryder Woodworth 2002-2021" written on the front and "12 Strong" on the back, in reference to Woodworth's uniform number.
Donations will go directly to the Woodworth family to help with funeral expenses.
"When I heard of the passing of Ryder, I instantly wanted to find a way to help the Woodworth family and support them throughout this tragic event," Pawlak said. "I decided to start the fundraiser because Ryder was such an inspiring and positive leader, and I wanted to create a tribute to show how grateful the Eau Claire soccer community is for everything Ryder has been a part of and helped us achieve."
The initial goal was $5,000, but that was surpassed within 24 hours. The page reached $12,000 of a new $15,000 goal by Wednesday night.
"The Eau Claire soccer community is not just a group of athletes, we are one big family," Pawlak said. "As soon as we heard about the passing of Ryder, we came together to find a way to help the Woodworth family as much as possible. The brotherhood that comes along with Eau Claire soccer, and especially Old Abe soccer, is life-long."
The Memorial boys soccer season starts Tuesday with a match against DC Everest. The team will be playing with a heavy heart, especially those who coached and played alongside Woodworth. The contest will begin with a moment of silence.
"The boys need to put their energy into showing Ryder how much they love the game, as much as he did," Kite said.
Kite said he expects the team will honor Woodworth throughout the year. They'll wear armbands and T-shirts are being made.
"Memorial soccer will never forget about him," Kite said. "His contributions on and off the field as a young man was what every Old Abe should be looking to strive toward."
Donations to the GoFundMe can be made at https://tinyurl.com/26tp75v5. The bracelets will be available for pickup on Aug. 28 and 29 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Memorial High School parking lot.