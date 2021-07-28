EAU CLAIRE — At the onset of work on the 2022 city budget, Eau Claire is looking to close a $1 million funding gap.
Finance Director Jay Winzenz outlined the challenge of balancing the city’s budget given rising costs and revenue constraints during a Tuesday evening work session.
“Once again we will start out the budget year with about a $1 million hole,” he said.
Between wage increases, rising health insurance costs and fully funding positions in 2022 that started midway through this year, the city’s personnel costs are rising by about $1.6 million. But Eau Claire only expects it can raise property taxes by about $600,000 due to a state-imposed limit that ties municipal tax increases to the value of recent new construction.
“That’s why it’s important we grow as a community and it’s important to see new construction,” Winzenz said.
The impending budget gap is twice the $436,500 shortfall Winzenz needed to bridge when he began work on the 2021 budget, but it is similar to $935,000 seen at the start of drafting Eau Claire’s 2020 budget.
The finance director said some of the figures used to calculate the 2022 budget gap are still estimates, not exact amounts. For example, the actual pay raises employees will get next year will depend on union contract negotiations that are just beginning. And Winzenz estimated how the property tax levy increase, but the state still has to calculate the final figure.
Tuesday’s work session was the beginning of talks on the operational portion of the 2022 budget, which consists mostly of personnel costs for the day-to-day running of the city. (Earlier this summer, the council reviewed projects planned for 2022, which will become part of the full city budget this fall.)
Winzenz and Interim City Manager David Solberg will spend the next two months to craft a balanced budget proposal, which will go to the council in early October. Then several meetings including opportunities for the public to speak on city spending will be held, ultimately leading to the 2022 budget adoption in early November.
Tuesday’s work session provided council members with the opportunity to talk about funding priorities they’d like to see incorporated into the budget proposal.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann asked that the city’s 2022 budget continue to incorporate social work into emergency calls involving people with mental health issues.
The current year’s budget replaced a vacant detective spot in the Eau Claire Police Department with a new co-response coordinator position to handle that initiative.
Werthmann asked that next year’s budget take into consideration additional resources to help that co-response program grow.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said the 2022 budget talks should include discussion of adding a new position in the city manager’s office. Based on the current workflow of the city's top staffer, she said an assistant city manager position seems warranted. She also said that having this second-in-command job would also help with succession planning and developing an additional leader in city government.
Another thing she asked to keep in mind during the creation of next year’s budget is continued support for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically she mentioned the need to maintain the department’s ability to do contact tracing.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert usually brings up ideas to improve the city's bus service and accessibility during budget time. One of his longtime goals is to expand public transit from six to seven days a week, but he doesn't intend to propose that for 2022.
“Unfortunately Sunday service is not feasible at this point,” he said.
However, the public transit advocate said there are smaller service improvements for certain evening routes that might be proposed for next year.
In addition to the usual yearly city budget, Eau Claire is also starting work on a spending plan for $13.53 million coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act approved in March by Congress.
Next month the city plans to have an online survey available for Eau Claire residents to give their opinions on how that coronavirus pandemic recovery money should be used. That input will then be considered by the City Council when it makes decisions on using those funds.
Winzenz said the federal aid should not go toward ongoing costs, including those that cause city budget-writing seasons to start with a shortfall.
“It’s best to use those federal funds for one-time expenditures,” Winzenz said.