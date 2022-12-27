EAU CLAIRE — The owner of a shop located inside Banbury Place has been charged with dealing marijuana from his business.

A sting operation using confidential informants for local law enforcement agencies caught Samuel J. Pastorello, 25, 920 Summer St., selling marijuana products from his business, The Heady Hut, according to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

