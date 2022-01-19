EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire residents not yet old enough to vote might play a part in the hiring process for the new city manager.
Emily Anderson, a city councilwoman who serves on the ad hoc City Manager Recruitment Committee, has been pressing for ways to get youths involved in choosing Eau Claire's next top staffer.
During the committee's Wednesday afternoon meeting, Anderson said she's spoken to Eau Claire school district leaders about surveying students in civics classes or creating a focus group to provide input that would be used when interviewing city manager hopefuls.
“I think there’s real shared interest between the school board and City Council for getting students involved in local government,” Anderson said.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle, chairperson of the recruitment committee, said it will be up to the entire City Council to decide what groups will be included in the different stages of the hiring process.
"Ultimately it will be the whole council that decides the layers of stakeholder involvement,” she said. Emmanuelle noted that it will be an item on an upcoming City Council agenda.
Emmanuelle did offer her general support to the idea of getting young people interested in local government.
"It’s another layer to normalize our civic engagement by valuing youth voices in our community,” she said.
Getting students' opinions collected in time for when the council will be interviewing candidates could pose a time crunch though.
“Looking at the time, the amount of work it could be to get this together prior to our timeline for interviews, that might be a challenge,” council President Terry Weld said on Wednesday.
Applications for the job were accepted from early October until the end of December with 37 people submitting their paperwork. The recruitment committee met in closed session last week and Wednesday to review applications, according to its noticed agendas.
The committee is tasked with winnowing down the pool of applicants and recommending a group of candidates for the whole City Council to consider. Once the council selects finalists from there, it would be a matter of scheduling interviews with those people.
Anderson, who already had survey questions drafted on Wednesday, said she's hopeful that input from students could be quickly collected by mid-February to be ready for when candidates are interviewed.
On Wednesday, Anderson already had drafted three questions for a short survey she would like to pose to students. She hopes to ask students how they would describe Eau Claire to candidates, what they would change and keep the same about the city, and the various experiences, skills and beliefs they want to see in the next city manager.
Beyond the hiring of the next city manager, Anderson also introduced another idea to get civically minded youths to participate in city government. She suggested having a group of students meet with the newly hired manager, learn more about city government and share their own ideas in a visit to City Hall.
That notion was widely supported by fellow council members on the recruitment committee.
"I like the idea of doing something after we have a city manager in place,” Weld said.
Emmanuelle and Councilman Roderick Jones also spoke in favor of having students be among the first groups to meet with a new city manager.
The previous city manager, Dale Peters, retired in October 2020. Since then, David Solberg, who usually leads the city's Engineering Division, has been serving as interim city manager.
The City Council previously conducted a search for a new manager in 2020 with help from consulting firm Baker Tilly. That search ended in early 2021 when the city's top pick to a different job elsewhere.
The council opted to restart the search process in mid-2021 by hiring a new firm, Washington, D.C.-based Polihire, to help with the city manager recruitment.