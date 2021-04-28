EAU CLAIRE — Disappointed with the school district’s decision to increase face-to-face classes at the high schools for the last month of the semester, some Eau Claire high school students are lobbying for greater student input on pandemic-related class decisions.
Two of the biggest voices are the Eau Claire school board’s two student representatives, who say they — and the high school’s student bodies — want the board to talk to students about decisions that directly impact them.
Zoe Wolfe, North High School’s student representative, and Memorial High School student representative Emery Thul said at an April 19 school board meeting that they’re disappointed that the board and school administrators didn’t directly survey or address students before increasing in-person classes.
“I implore you all to reach out to students before making decisions that impact students and their families,” Wolfe told the board in April. “Students need to be involved in decisions that impact our lives, especially the student representatives that sit on the school board beside you.”
Previously learning via a blend of online and face-to-face classes, middle school students returned to four days a week of in-person classes this week and high schoolers will do the same on Monday. (The one weekday when schools are empty — Wednesdays — is when all students will still learn virtually while the buildings undergo thorough cleanings.)
School administrators say that they’re encouraging students who need accommodations for jobs, schedules and support to reach out to school staff.
Concerns over scheduling, distancing
Thul is attending high school virtually, part of Memorial’s fully virtual cohort of students. He said he’s concerned that shifting students to more in-person classes will make scheduling difficult during the final month of the semester.
“The decision to go back to four days a week does have ramifications in scheduling, at least at the high school level,” Thul said. “I have classes that overlap with each other and I have to skip class one day to go to a different class and swap them the next day. This decision has really made it worse.”
In early April, the school district announced that 6th through 12th grade students would return to classrooms for four days per week, instead of two. Class sizes will get bigger and the schools can’t guarantee three feet of physical distance between students, though the district is still requiring face masks and increased cleaning.
Unlike a February decision to increase face-to-face classes for younger grades, which the Eau Claire school board voted on, the decision to ramp up classes for older students was made by the administration.
It was an “operational administrative decision,” Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent, said on Wednesday.
After the district announced its decision in early April, about 20 students reached out to Johnson with concerns, he said. Students with worries about social distancing, stress or family concerns can also reach out to administrators or high school counselors’ offices, he added.
Before making the decision, the district consulted new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and a February staff survey, where 86% of staffers said they believed in-person learning was more effective, Johnson said. School leaders also surveyed roughly 65 parents around spring break; over 90% said they had no concerns about their children returning to school, Johnson added.
“While the students weren’t surveyed for their opinions on returning, I gathered their concerns based on their direct contact with me and I was able to share that feedback with school administration and staff,” he said.
Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenberg said the school is working to ensure students can keep working their part-time jobs, studying for AP exams and get emotional support.
“They’re getting the sports and enrichment they need, but also some elasticity if they have commitments away from the building,” Oldenburg said. “... This also gives the students, especially the underclassmen, an experience that looks more like what we're going to move into in the fall. Our freshmen have never had a normal year at Memorial High School.”
Thul said he’s disappointed students weren’t given a chance to share their opinion.
“Not a single student was surveyed,” Thul said on April 19. “Parents are not the ones that have to return to non-socially distanced classrooms.”
The school board has two student representatives each year, one from Memorial and one from North. Traditionally, the representatives give a formal report every meeting about student activities. Representatives serve roughly yearlong terms and don’t have voting rights.
Thul said he hopes the school board will consult more with future representatives.
“Even if you don’t want to consult the wider student population, the board theoretically has student representatives for a reason,” he said. “... I’d rather they used me to serve my purpose. I’m appointed to the board in an official capacity to inform the board of student opinions on matters that affect them.”
Survey portrays stressed students
After the district announced it was ramping up face-to-face classes, a Memorial senior, 17-year-old Dalena Young, created an online survey asking students if they approved of the change.
The survey, reviewed by the Leader-Telegram, also queried students about their stress level and asked if the change would impact their jobs, among other topics.
Students were able to respond anonymously to the survey. It drew about 420 responses, or roughly 13% of the total of Memorial and North’s student bodies. Young, fellow students and even some teachers distributed links to the survey, though they didn't reach every student at the two high schools.
According to the survey, 72% of students who responded said they didn’t support returning to school four days per week.
About 75% said the move would or already had increased their stress level, and 77% said they were working on their all-virtual days during the week.
In hundreds of written responses, students had mixed opinions.
Some said their stress levels were lower when they had more time in the classroom. Others said they worried about a lack of social distancing and not being able to work as many hours at their jobs.
Most responses portrayed exhausted teenagers who were universally worried about the future.
“I wasn’t surprised by it, but it was something that hit me hard,” Young said. “One student responded with, ‘I already work so many hours and I get up at 5:30 every morning when I don't have school, and now I'm going to have to work nights and weekends.’
"There was also the other side. One student said, ‘I’m struggling so hard to get through this year, and online school just doesn’t work for me.’”