EAU CLAIRE — The city is seeking the closure and sale of a hotel due to the high amount of criminal activity there.
On Friday morning, the City of Eau Claire filed a civil lawsuit against Vidhi Hospitality, the company that owns and runs the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way.
Since 2016 the hotel had been identified as one of the most problematic addresses in the community due to a range of crimes that happen there, according to a news release from Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus. Offenses often seen there included drug trafficking, drug use, human trafficking, domestic violence, assault and other types of violence.
The police department and community groups worked with the hotel's management since 2016 to enact strategies to reduce crime at the business, but problems persisted despite those efforts.
"It is clear the business practices at the Regency Inn and Suites contribute to the criminal victimization of community members, particularly our vulnerable populations," Rokus stated.
Filing the lawsuit will not result in immediate closure of the business, which the city acknowledges is a home for numerous people experiencing housing insecurity in the Chippewa Valley. A coalition of community civic groups and local government agencies has been formed to find housing for those people before the hotel is shut down, the news release stated.