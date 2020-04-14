One of three finalists for the Eau Claire school district’s top position said Tuesday he would work to cultivate community connections and amplify student voices at the first of three online public forums with the superintendent finalists.
“Part of my plan is to go to each school, and by October 15 to be able to talk about my vision, to ask questions, seek some understanding for the hopes and dreams and goals of one collective vision in Eau Claire Area School District,” said Michael Johnson, who has been assistant superintendent at the South Washington County school district — a Twin Cities metro district with 18,900 students — since 2014.
Johnson, Rosalie Daca and Rev Hillstrom are the three finalists for the Eau Claire school district’s superintendent position.
Daca is chief academic officer of the Racine school district; Hillstrom is director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
The new superintendent will replace retiring Mary Ann Hardebeck this summer.
On Tuesday, Johnson noted his ties to the Eau Claire area: He graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in 1993 and a master’s degree in 2001, also having played UW-EC basketball.
He taught for over 10 years in the area, at middle and high schools in Fall Creek, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls, and for one year at Memorial High School.
His wife also taught at DeLong and Northstar middle schools, he said Tuesday.
If chosen to lead the Eau Claire school district, Johnson said he would work to introduce a “promise of equity” for all students in their education and opportunities; a 100-day plan that would include meeting with stakeholders this summer; and help shape the district’s strategic plan.
Johnson emphasized meeting with community stakeholders, teachers, district staff and families several times during the forum.
“The questions I’d be asking many stakeholders would be, ‘Why do you do what you do? What can be improved? ... What suggestions do you have for me as your new superintendent?’” he said.
After that first 100 days, Johnson said he would return to the board in mid-October to discuss a collective vision for the district.
He also touched on school districts creating a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying administrators across the country are figuring out how to navigate the crisis.
Johnson, a Price County native, was also principal, assistant principal and director of academic services at the River Falls school district. He is currently a doctoral student at Bethel University.
At South Washington County, Johnson was responsible for staffing, budget and educational oversight for eight secondary schools and supervised nine principals, according to his resume.
He has three children; his oldest son plans to attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall, Johnson said.
Tuesday was the first of three public, virtual forums with finalists scheduled for this week.
Coronavirus concerns have driven the board’s communication online, including the final stretch of the board’s superintendent search.
At the forums, teachers and community stakeholders will ask finalists questions, and members of the public can watch or listen online.
The district will host a similar virtual forum with Daca from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight, and a forum with Hillstrom from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The school board, which began the search in October, said 37 people applied for the superintendent position.
The board has said it will choose a new superintendent in late April. That person is expected to start in the position on or before July 1.
For more information about this week’s finalist forums and for instructions on participating via phone, tablet, other device or computer, visit www.ecasd.us/District/About/Superintendent-Search.