EAU CLAIRE — Helping small businesses, improving behavioral health care, developing affordable housing and investing in high-speed internet infrastructure were top ways Eau Claire residents said the city should use its COVID-19 recovery funds.
Results from the 443 responses to a survey asking how Eau Claire residents would use the city's $13.5 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act were shared Tuesday evening with the City Council.
“This presents a weighted indication to how the respondents to the survey feel the ARPA funds should be allocated,” city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said during the council's work session.
Available online from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10, the survey had respondents decide how they would use $100 for ways ARPA money can be spent.
Coming out far on top was using the funds to address economic impacts of the pandemic on small businesses, which survey takers put an average of $12.11 of their budget toward.
In second place, getting $8.96 of the average hypothetical budget, was improving care for mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence issues in the community.
Aiding the development of affordable housing took third with $8.15, followed by making investments in broadband infrastructure at $7.72.
In his analysis of the survey results, Winzenz noted there was some room between those top answers and the next group of ways Eau Claire could put the federal dollars to use. Those honorable mentions included help to households and nonprofits, services for the homeless, investing in water infrastructure, paying for public health needs tied to COVID-19 and giving premium pay to health care workers.
All told, there were 22 different purposes people could've budgeted the funds for. The lowest vote-getters were providing help to unemployed workers, giving premium pay to private sector employees and paying for COVID-19 safety measures in large buildings.
The survey results came as the City Council is pondering what priorities it should set to determine how the $13.5 million coming to Eau Claire will be spent. The city has until the end of 2024 to designate how the money should be used and it must be spent by the end of 2026, according to ARPA's terms.
“We have some time to be very deliberate and intentional at how we use these funds in our community,” Winzenz said.
On Tuesday evening, council members were digesting the survey results and how those might factor into their decisions for the COVID-19 relief money.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson pointed out how high behavioral health scored among those who took the survey.
“We’ve known that was a concern for a long time,” she said.
But she noted that the ARPA funds are one-time money while programs to help behavioral health are usually ongoing costs.
Winzenz added that behavioral health also isn't a service provided by city government and he doesn't advise expanding into that arena.
For areas of potential ARPA spending like that, Winzenz said the city may seek proposals from organizations to handle short-term initiatives that fit categories for the federal money.
"There may be community partners with innovative ideas on how we do that," he said.
On Tuesday evening the council hadn't yet decided what areas it wants to spend the money, but will instead be taking a survey themselves in coming days.
Following that will be a series of work sessions and regular council meetings before a final budget for the ARPA funds will be approved.
The Eau Claire County Board is already deciding ways to spend about $20.3 million it is receiving from ARPA. Since July, it has designated a total of $5.55 million, which will be used for broadband infrastructure, help to businesses and nonprofits, responding to the pandemic, county property infrastructure and program administration.